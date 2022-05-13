If ever there was a complete Marbella villa that truly embodies the best of what this region offers in terms of lifestyle, luxury and refinement, it is Villa Olympus. More than a villa really, this nine-bedroom mansion occupying almost two acres of private land in a prime Cascada de Camoján spot with panoramic sea views ticks so many boxes it is hard to beat.
Words: Michel Cruz, Photography: Courtesy Of Solvilla
If ever there was a complete Marbella villa that truly embodies the best of what this region offers in terms of lifestyle, luxury and refinement, it is Villa Olympus. More than a villa really, this nine-bedroom mansion occupying almost two acres of private land in a prime Cascada de Camoján spot with panoramic sea views ticks so many boxes it is hard to beat.
Words: Michel Cruz, Photography: Courtesy Of Solvilla
A property that measures over 2,000m2 in built space and offers nine luxurious bedroom suites each with its own ambience, detailing and magnificent vistas is rare even in Marbella. Usually mansions of this kind are to be found in La Zagaleta, but in the case of Villa Olympus the immaculate setting is the select gated villa community of Cascada de Camoján. From this very private location a little above Sierra Blanca, the property is an open window to coastal, mountain and sea views, while also being just five minutes from Marbella town and the Golden Mile.
Inside the property, you’re ensconced within 4,673m2 of parkland greenery, but a short stroll takes you into the protected nature of the Sierra Blanca mountain range, at the foot of Marbella’s iconic La Concha Mountain. It’s a very natural and tranquil environment considering how centrally located it is – one of several prime USPs of this top Marbella address. Superlative in most every way, from location to detailing, Villa Olympus was designed by ARK Architects and decorated by GC Studio; it is a property where every element, including the gardens, is an expression of style and design.
Impressive From The Start
People speak of a sense of arrival, but this property takes your breath away the moment you enter its grounds, winding through parkland greenery before the home takes shape before your eyes. The villa imposes, impresses and enthrals the visual senses, added to by the gentle sound of cascading water. Here you become aware of tranquillity, of being in the midst of a private estate in the heart of Marbella. Enter the villa and your sense that this is a very special address is confirmed. It has many of the things a luxury home in this region features, but somehow more.
Perfection is about detail, and Villa Olympus is rich in elegant details and the perfection of their execution, be it in materials and the artistry of their use, lighting, home technology or architectural design features. The same is true of the layout, which flows seamlessly from one ambient living space to another to create a living environment that is a Marbella jewel. The pool deck offers sublime luxuries and style while providing a perfect panorama of the surroundings, but inside, the pool, spa and gym conjure up comparisons with resorts, not other villas.
The same is true of the sumptuously comfortable screening room, the entertainment areas and the beautifully finished bedroom suites. The bodega wine cellar blends modern glass and lighting style with the classic feel of natural rock, thereby enhancing the authentic sense of a space dedicated to the art and enjoyment of wine. Impressive by day, the mansion sparkles by night, when ambient lighting beautifully highlights so many gorgeous natural features and design details, creating an enchanting atmosphere in the process.
A Private Domain In Marbella
Stand-out features include the majestic front door, grand entrance, elegant made-to-measure décor and views that draw in the Mediterranean. The dressing rooms come with a coffee bar, the large bedrooms have their own unique lounge terraces with personal views, some just off a private putting green. Other outdoor areas include dining spaces, a kitchen with a cocktail bar, a fully fitted BBQ area, and a self-contained pool space surrounded with greenery. The lower floor feels like a gorgeous spa resort with natural light and views flowing into it, completing a home that belongs to the very cream of Marbella.
The heated saltwater indoor pool is the focal point of an area that embodies what Villa Olympus is all about. Meticulously crafted noble materials such as the finest stone, marble, wood and smoked glass are backlit to great effect, creating a sensory ambience in the villa that works in unison with its fragrant atmosphere. Together, they create a very unique feeling that makes living – or even visiting here – a profound experience. “Villa Olympus takes design and detail to a new level of special,” says Stacy Welch of Solvilla, the sole agency for the property.
He believes a property of this standing is rare even in Marbella, and constitutes the masterpiece of Cascada de Camoján, one of the finest gated communities in the region and also an area that is rising further in stature, with the construction of homes like this. “This property just has everything you would ever wish of a Marbella home, and so much more… It provides all the exquisite luxuries – including a master suite, bathroom and dressing room area that sets new standards of luxury and design – with an ease of style that is not easy to accomplish.
“Villa Olympus comes with a price tag, but for the buyer in this category it offers the kind of living environment that puts this Marbella mansion in an international A-list category of real estate.”
INFO
Blvd. Alfonso von Hohenlohe S/N, Hotel Marbella Club, Oficina 10, Marbella.
Tel: (+34) 952 765 060.
info@solvilla.es stacy@solvilla.es
www.solvilla.es