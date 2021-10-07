FIVE STAR EXPERIENCE

The Anantara Villa Padierna is famous for its palatial Tuscan elegance in its majestic setting in the hills between Marbella, Benahavís and Estepona. You would therefore expect that its Beach Club on the seafront a couple of kilometres in front of the hotel would live up to its 5 Star reputation, and it doesn’t disappoint. From the moment you arrive, availing yourself of the valet parking, you will be impressed by the refined architecture and professional service proffered by the staff.

The restaurant features a large inner terrace, supported by classic columns, which can be sealed in if the weather is inclement, extending to a spacious garden for dining al fresco, with a chiringuito area for parties, cocktails and live music events. As a Beach Club, it also offers full waiter service for its comfortable sun lounging facilities with shading umbrellas, while those at the top of the sandy beach have pergolas with bamboo thatching. There can not be many nicer places to enjoy the kind of lunch you dream about. One where exquisitely prepared food is served with panache and all your cares are expertly taken care of.