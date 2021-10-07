If you adore long leisurely lunches in classy surroundings with friends or family, you will love Villa Padierna Beach Club and the good news is that it will remain open this autumn with a new addition of special Sunday Brunches.
Words: JAMES SINCLAIR Photography: KEVIN HORN & COURTESY OF ANANTARA VILLA PADIERNA
FIVE STAR EXPERIENCE
The Anantara Villa Padierna is famous for its palatial Tuscan elegance in its majestic setting in the hills between Marbella, Benahavís and Estepona. You would therefore expect that its Beach Club on the seafront a couple of kilometres in front of the hotel would live up to its 5 Star reputation, and it doesn’t disappoint. From the moment you arrive, availing yourself of the valet parking, you will be impressed by the refined architecture and professional service proffered by the staff.
The restaurant features a large inner terrace, supported by classic columns, which can be sealed in if the weather is inclement, extending to a spacious garden for dining al fresco, with a chiringuito area for parties, cocktails and live music events. As a Beach Club, it also offers full waiter service for its comfortable sun lounging facilities with shading umbrellas, while those at the top of the sandy beach have pergolas with bamboo thatching. There can not be many nicer places to enjoy the kind of lunch you dream about. One where exquisitely prepared food is served with panache and all your cares are expertly taken care of.
THE MAIN DEAL
Having decided to remain open this autumn, the management has introduced a new menu which really melds with dining right in front of the sea. For starters, you can select from traditional dishes like gazpachuelo, fresh chilled oysters, local fish soup and lobster salad, as well as from a range of salads and varied vegan options. Fish features prominently in the main course options, with Almadraba tuna steak vying with grilled turbot, lobster and carabineros. Meat lovers will also enjoy devouring an entrecote, chateaubriand with bernaise sauce, or a tomahawk steak. A speciality of the house are the espetos – skewered sardines – barbequed beside a hot fire.
Anyone wishing to end their lunch on a sweet note will discover an assortment of home made temptations, such as an apple tartlet with vanilla ice-cream, that will put the icing on the cake of a perfect meal. The waiters are knowledgeable and will advise wherever help is sought on food and drinks orders.
Lingering over an experience like this is, of course, de rigour, and to ease you into the groove, you will find a very complete carta de vinos, with tempting choices of Champagne and wines to suit every palate. There is also a large range of cocktails and liquors so that every occasion can be catered for.
NEW SUNDAY BRUNCHES
Launching on the 10th October, the new Sunday Brunches are bound to be a popular pastime, with a sumptuous selection of grilled delicacies, fish dishes, and a salad buffet vying for your attention, so make sure to reserve. This will be accompanied by live music and children will have supervised fun activities to enjoy among new friends, with special Halloween pumpkin carving on the 24th and 31st October. The Beach Club will open Wednesday to Sunday from 11:00 until 18:00 each afternoon, giving you ample time to savour a lunch of memorable proportions. So much so, in fact, that it’s a fair bet you will be coming back for more of the same in the near future.
INFO
VILLA PADIERNA BEACH CLUB
Urb. Costalita, C/ Adriano s/n.
Tel: 952 889 150.
villapadierna@anantarahotels.com
www.anantara.com