Among the large portfolio of interior design projects created by Sally Blackshaw in villas, penthouses, apartments and also commercial venues across the greater Marbella area over the past years, is also an important and growing collection of beautifully styled large-scale building projects, often consisting of older properties, usually in the finest frontline golf and beachfront or country club locations the region has to offer.

Sally has never shied away from large projects, focusing early on not just on interior design but also entire renovation and rebuilding projects. “I love the process and have built up a great deal of experience in it,” says Sally, who works with a consolidated team of highly skilled and creative collaborators, ranging from builders, technical engineers and architects to landscapers, lighting and home automation experts, technicians and craftsmen who make bespoke furnishings and help her to create beautiful, made-to-measure solutions for one-off homes of distinction.

The result is a streamlined redevelopment to decoration service that includes the sourcing and perfect, key-ready delivery of a fantastic new Marbella home, complete with licensing. “It’s an efficient, effective process and we’re very familiar with the practical and business sides of development, but we stand out by offering bespoke quality and added value, in addition to taking away stress from owners/investors and managing the project for them.” Those familiar with renovation and redevelopment work know exactly how much creativity, organisation, planning skills and expertise are required.

As a result, more and more of her clients are therefore requesting not just an interior makeover of their Marbella property but a complete transformation of an existing home. This has become an increasingly important part of the Marbella property market, partly thanks to the fact that older homes often occupy the choicest locations, and also because there is currently a shortage of modern properties ready to move into.

The result of this upgrading and modernising of older properties is in many ways the best of both worlds, with large plots and spacious interiors adding to top locations and delightful elements of Mediterranean architecture that give these newly rebuilt homes lots of character and charm along with the latest amenities and technological features such as Domotic home automation systems.