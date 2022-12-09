21st Century Comfort With A Natural Touch

The patio courtyard sets the tone for what follows, ushering one towards a spacious living room that retains another original feature – a beautiful stone fireplace, albeit with modern gas fire. This focal point competes with views of the sea, but walk around, from the lounge into the dining room, kitchen area and beyond, and you realise just how natural the flow of this house is. The Antima team always carefully considers the look and feel of each and every room, but then also makes sure that it all fits seamlessly and sensibly together, and this shows within Villa Valeria, where you effortlessly glide from space to space, both indoor and outdoor.

In this way, the living room links with an outdoor lounge; the inside and outside dining tables have been designed in such a way that they can be joined, and the beautiful kitchen with large bar and backlit ice bucket sink features a breakfast area both inside and under the stars. Sliding doors also reveal an adjacent space that is ideal as a little study or play area. It comes complete with a comfy bay window, a feature seldom seen in these parts but symmetrically repeated in the guest apartment on the other side of the courtyard.

This stylish room with its own private access, views and intimate outdoor seating area sets the tone for the altogether six bedroom suites in the property, one of which has an accompanying children’s bedroom with bunkbeds. Villa Valeria is sophisticated and luxurious, but with a very easy-going, natural sense of style. Flowing on from the main lounge is a cosy family room ideal for watching movies, and like most parts of the villa it enjoys direct access to its own outdoor area – in this case the main terrace that leads on to the garden and dramatic drop-edge swimming pool.