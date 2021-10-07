As a ‘young’ town, Marbella is not known for its listed buildings, but tucked away in a very private spot overlooking Aloha’s fairways, La Concha and the sea is a spectacular new villa that recalls the iconic modern architecture of an earlier era.
Words: Michel Cruz, Photography: Courtesy of Antima Group
As a ‘young’ town, Marbella is not known for its listed buildings, but tucked away in a very private spot overlooking Aloha’s fairways, La Concha and the sea is a spectacular new villa that recalls the iconic modern architecture of an earlier era.
Words: Michel Cruz, Photography: Courtesy of Antima Group
Villa Victoria is a discovery – an unexpected delight hidden within a personal oasis. Situated within a gated community flanking Aloha Golf Club, this is a discreet masterpiece that reveals its imposing style and captivating ambience once the gate opens and you walk down steps over a Japanese pond to the enticing front entrance.
The property blends Asian Zen elements with the kind of composition and layout that hints to the early, halcyon days of modern architecture – an era of unequalled creativity and purity of style. Known as the Modernist architectural school, it has produced some of the most beautiful homes ever built, and Villa Victoria clearly draws its inspiration from this genre.
That said, it is far beyond a tribute, for this villa is a stunning modern home in its own right that takes Modernist design elements to the next level, employing the latest materials and technologies to produce a 21st century property that is as beautiful as it is unique.
A Discreet Modern Mansion
If ever there was a Marbella villa that exudes a sense of glamour and style, it is Villa Victoria. From its discreet setting this low-slung home has views from three sides that simultaneously take in the sea, the fairways of Aloha Golf and towering La Concha Mountain; quite simply one of the most iconic views to be had in Marbella.
In the classic tradition of villas, this home provides a complete sense of privacy while enjoying a window on the world. It is indeed a private world that you encounter, with an entrance hall that bestows an imposing perspective of the views while to your right a private wing with five luxurious bedroom suites extends along one side of the garden, offering its own range of views and personal terraces.
Villa Victoria is a flowing continuum made up of distinct living spaces. The bedrooms are connected to the main living areas but can also be separated from them with an ‘invisible’ sliding door that closes to resemble a wall – ensuring optimal privacy and security.
The Embodiment Of Today’s Style
Measuring over 900m² of interior space, this superlative modern villa built on the site of two previous ones reveals a deviation from the now familiar contemporary concept that perfectly captures what discerning buyers want from a home today: a personal, private living environment that captures the essence of style and comfort within a natural, feel-good setting.
Natural stone blends with the low-slung architecture of Villa Victoria – which consists of a ground floor and lower level. The large open-plan living room flows on to a dining area and superb kitchen. Comfortingly, the predominance of white has been replaced with homely natural shades that range from soft creams through to brown and brass.
The vaulted ceiling adds a unifying element to a room that is welcoming, refined and also rich in design detail – a perfect example of which, are the two built-in wine cabinets framing the elegant corridor that links the main living area to a private office and beautifully styled games room with home cinema area.
The corridor forms a continuum beyond the entrance hall in the private wing, and on both sides of the house it looks out on to a sculpted olive tree. Natural light, views and such intimate Zen elements can be found throughout the villa, whose panoramic terrace features an outdoor kitchen and dining area with gas fireplace.
A few steps further along is a sunken seating pit with gas fire, which borders a swimming pool that merges into a stunning water feature. Once again, Villa Victoria surprises and moves beyond the well-known realms of a conventional luxury villa. That this much is true becomes clear when you follow the stairs down from the terrace to the private spa and wellness area of the villa.
A Deluxe Resort Villa
Descending the stairs lined with artwork – another notable feature of the villa – you enter a personal domain where natural sunlight enters through a central courtyard that the relaxing lounge and spa look out upon. The latter is imposing in black crystalline stone and tiles, offering a very modern interpretation of a sauna, Turkish bath, a cold water plunge pool and all the amenities you could wish for.
The whole area continues the theme of water that begins as the outer gate opens and you approach the home, culminating through the extraordinary infinity swimming pool to this most appealing of private spaces.
Fit for a deluxe resort, the spa is also connected to a breezy and spacious gym with the latest professional training equipment. Though superlative in what it offers, Villa Victoria is about so much more than the sum of its amenities. This is a villa unique in its style, its sophistication and detail, offering a truly contemporary interpretation of modern luxury with inspiring elements of Modernist design.
In addition to a prime location that is both private and central, secure and panoramic, the property is quite simply unique – a superb example of what a truly sophisticated Marbella villa should be all about.
CONTACT
Villa Victoria is exclusively listed for sale with www.solvilla.es
Tel: (+34) 620 399 567.
office@antima.no
www.antimahomes.com