Villa Victoria is a discovery – an unexpected delight hidden within a personal oasis. Situated within a gated community flanking Aloha Golf Club, this is a discreet masterpiece that reveals its imposing style and captivating ambience once the gate opens and you walk down steps over a Japanese pond to the enticing front entrance.

The property blends Asian Zen elements with the kind of composition and layout that hints to the early, halcyon days of modern architecture – an era of unequalled creativity and purity of style. Known as the Modernist architectural school, it has produced some of the most beautiful homes ever built, and Villa Victoria clearly draws its inspiration from this genre.

That said, it is far beyond a tribute, for this villa is a stunning modern home in its own right that takes Modernist design elements to the next level, employing the latest materials and technologies to produce a 21st century property that is as beautiful as it is unique.