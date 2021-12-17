From its setting on Avenida del Generalife in Nueva Andalucía, these modern homes overlook the greenery of the Las Brisas golf course and on towards La Concha Mountain and the Mediterranean Sea.
Words: Michel Cruz, Photography: Kevin Horn
Such views are part of life at Villa Vida – they greet you as you wake up in the morning, when you sit down for breakfast on one of the terraces, and as you float in the spectacular infinity edge pool or party away on its large deck. This and many more details make Villa Vida the ultimate 21st century lifestyle home.
Imagine turning off the road and arriving home, as the automatic gates glide open and you follow the driveway up to a modern garage. This is not just a villa, but the place where lifestyle experiences begin. It is a home designed for living, for enjoyment; part of a new concept where a house is so much more than bricks and mortar – so much more than the sum of its rooms. Villa Vida and its adjacent sister home Villa Pura are the physical embodiment of a way of life, the ultimate Marbella lifestyle.
Follow the steps up to the terrace and front door, or take your luggage up through the stylish multi-car garage, and you enter a modern home where each and every one of the varied living spaces breathes style, comfort and lifestyle opportunities. With its gaze trained on its panoramic surroundings, this is a villa that absorbs natural light and creates an ambience out of it. The poolside terrace is one of its main eye-catchers, a place where you can relax on designer sunbeds, enjoy an outdoor meal, float in the stunning pool or throw an outrageous party.
Where Design Meets Fun!
Yes, fun is part of the alchemy of Villa Vida, and one of the elements around which it was designed and built. The others include comfort, style, convenience and leisure amenities. From the terrace, the world appears to be at your feet – in ever-changing hues that bathe the views in different shades of beautiful. The cosy lounge and dining area by the pool leads on to a sheltered firepit just made for those special moments with friends and family – but this is not where the lifestyle features of this villa end. Step inside and you enter the best of 21st century style and comfort, in the form of a warm, intimate open-plan living room beautifully styled by professional interior designers – as is the case with all Pacaso Homes. It’s the kind of environment you’ll just love to spend time in, relaxing, entertaining and making the most of life in an attractive luxurious setting. The modern gas fireplace and built-in television complement a décor whose soft natural tones provide the perfect pitch for summer and winter alike.
The state-of-the-art kitchen and large dining table echo this ambience, blending modern and classical elements to create a timelessly stylish décor. The first floor – even more panoramic than the ground floor – is home to a series of tastefully decorated bedroom suites with sunny terraces and views to suit. Expect modern luxury in bathrooms with elegant step-in showers and freestanding bathtubs in the finest materials. Naturally, the master suite is the ultimate version of this, complete with a walk-in dressing area.
Leisure At Your Fingertips
Follow the steps down to the lower level and you’ll be excited to find an entertainment zone all of your own. The focal point here is a refined, comfortable lounge dressed in comfy, cosy soft natural colours. Head in the opposite direction, to the rooftop terrace, and spectacular golf, mountain and sea views will take your breath away. Once recovered, you’ll spot the sunbathing, relaxing and outdoor dining areas, as well as a hot tub, a bar and BBQ facilities.
Though fine examples of a modern Marbella home, Villa Vida and Villa Pura have a distinct touch of 21st century Beverly Hills style about them – with all the sexy lifestyle connotations this implies. These are homes just as suited to cosy family life and socialising as they are to daytime pool fun and night-time partying. Just like you’ve seen in the movies, only better. Mediterranean beaches are a few minutes away, as are fine dining, spa luxuries, the five-star social scene of Marbella and of course a superb choice of golf right on your doorstep.
Designed by renowned local architect Carlos Lamas and interior designer JA Flores as a lifestyle concept rather than just a home, Villa Vida and Villa Pura are the conduit for a treasured way of life; days spent having fun and making memories in one of the most beautiful lifestyle spots in Europe.