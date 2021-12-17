Such views are part of life at Villa Vida – they greet you as you wake up in the morning, when you sit down for breakfast on one of the terraces, and as you float in the spectacular infinity edge pool or party away on its large deck. This and many more details make Villa Vida the ultimate 21st century lifestyle home.

Imagine turning off the road and arriving home, as the automatic gates glide open and you follow the driveway up to a modern garage. This is not just a villa, but the place where lifestyle experiences begin. It is a home designed for living, for enjoyment; part of a new concept where a house is so much more than bricks and mortar – so much more than the sum of its rooms. Villa Vida and its adjacent sister home Villa Pura are the physical embodiment of a way of life, the ultimate Marbella lifestyle.

Follow the steps up to the terrace and front door, or take your luggage up through the stylish multi-car garage, and you enter a modern home where each and every one of the varied living spaces breathes style, comfort and lifestyle opportunities. With its gaze trained on its panoramic surroundings, this is a villa that absorbs natural light and creates an ambience out of it. The poolside terrace is one of its main eye-catchers, a place where you can relax on designer sunbeds, enjoy an outdoor meal, float in the stunning pool or throw an outrageous party.