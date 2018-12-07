After a long search the choice fell upon Da niel Martín, an architect from Madrid but based in Marbella who had made a name for himself by plotting his own course and remaining true to his principles. “An architect works to realise the vision of his clients, but there are two kinds of professionals in this field; those who simply work on a commercial basis and those who have to believe in what they do because they give their all to a project,” explains Daniel.

“I believe the best work is created by people who have a passion for what they are doing. There are many architects and engineers who specialise in creating high-rise around the world, so instead of joining them I look for smaller-scale challenges that require far more personal input, and in the end become singular, timeless expressions of their surroundings and their owners’ style.” His projects have been varied, local and international, encompassing both large and small edifices and villas, but always involving the desire to produce something special and unique. “The actual design need not be extravagant or avant-garde, but something that adds rather than detracts from its surroundings.”

A Unique Project

Ultimately, Daniel Martín is an architect who doesn’t just accept a cheque but wants to be proud of his work, and this was exactly the kind of person the owner of the island property was looking for, as he too wanted to create something exceptional upon his beautiful Caribbean site. Architect and project indeed seemed made for one another, and upon visiting the location and discussing the possibilities with the owner he began to immerse himself not just in the tight planning regulations and technical restriction of a rocky tropical island, but also sought inspiration in local natural and cultural references.

“My own architectural style is defined by the use of horizontal planes, not as towering vertical layers that impose themselves on the human and natural environment – hence my dislike for tower blocks – but in the form of receding planes with softly angled edges that produce reduced volumes, much like pyramidical structures do.” Studying the Mesoamerican Mayan culture, he found their structures, and indeed their pyramids, to also incorporate horizontal layers in a similar way, and so the first element of design was established in this cultural reference, which represents art in the project’s desire to create a fusion of ‘Art, Nature and Architecture’.

With nature so dramatically prominent in the setting, the colour tones presented themselves almost naturally in the form of emerald hues of tropical greenery and the azure reflections of the water. Verdant vegetation and the calming, soothing sight and sound of water would join a modern interpretation of Mesoamerican-inspired architecture to which Daniel also added gently sloping green roofs. “Villa Xálima is a luxurious holiday home, not an office block, so it was necessary to soften the modern geometry with a gentle gradient, playful edges and then cover them with moss-like grass to let the complex blend into the natural setting.”