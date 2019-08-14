Village Verde

At the heart of the new community that is being created here are property projects that eschew the Costa del Sol norm and catch the eye. “That’s because they are conceived from within the same philosophy that is giving shape to the rest of La Reserva Club de Sotogrande,” says Sean Woolley, “and that is: to offer a superlative quality of life within beautiful natural surroundings. Quite frankly, the epitome of the country club, but within a modern context.” As the CEO of Cloud Nine Spain, a specialised property agency, and an expert in positioning luxurious new developments, Sean is working closely with Sotogrande S.A. to manage the product development, commercialisation and marketing of Village Verde, a project that follows in the footsteps of the grand modern villas which form part of El Mirador and The Seven – the latter being a superlative offering of seven singular homes set within a private parkland landscape.

“Marc and his team are passionate, creative people who don’t follow trends but have a very clear focus and direction in creating environments of superlative offering,” says Sean, whose team is managing the new La Reserva Club Discovery Centre on Marbella’s Golden Mile. “In everything, from the design and layout of this stylish office to the beautifully conceived two to four-bedroom apartments and penthouses at Village Verde – and the fantastic amenities available on-site – it is clear that they go that little bit further than anyone else, thinking, creating and caring more with the clear ambition of offering something that truly stands out.”

This is visible in the advanced yet timeless architectural styling, the well-balanced proportions, innovative layout with spacious open-plan flow and rounded wrap-around terraces, the quality finishing, unique features, sustainable credentials, and also the greenery that surrounds this ‘green village’. “You will find the full range of luxuries modern buyers demand, but just taken to the next level of detail, and complete with such lifestyle features as walking tracks and picnic zones within your own landscaped parkland.” If it seems that the properties at Village Verde are somehow different that is because they are an extension of the design and service philosophy that conceived and created such iconic lifestyle landmarks as The Beach and The Seven.

WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF SOTOGRANDE S.A.

www.villageverdesotogrande.com