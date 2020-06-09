There is much talk of environmentally friendly property development, but the stylish homes of Village Verde, Sotogrande S.A.’s latest project, take the concept further by boasting their own parkland setting.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ♥
Sotogrande S.A, a Reputable Developer
Those familiar with La Reserva Club Sotogrande, also developed by Sotogrande S.A., have seen it evolve in recent years from one of Sotogrande’s prime golf country clubs to a modern five-star residential resort. The focus here is very much on creating a special ambience and providing a stand-alone quality of life for residents and property owners, with such signature features as the elegant beach club that surrounds a manmade lagoon lake, extensive natural green zones fringing the area, and of course the refined clubhouse and velvet-green 18-hole golf course that snakes its way through the various gated communities within the country club.
The latest among this growing collection of stylish properties, offering a carefully curated blend of 21st century luxuries and amenities with timeless design is Village Verde, a select garden community of beautifully finished apartments and penthouses. This gated, private complex is set within 18 hectares of park landscape in walking distance of La Reserva Club Sotogrande’s own amenities, and is a short drive to the beaches, marina, golf courses, sports clubs, and dining options available in Sotogrande. A community within a country club, its lush gardens surrounded by parks and fairways create a living environment enveloped within greenery.
Green Development, Harmonising Nature and Wellbeing
Village Verde goes beyond low building densities and lots of green spaces to offer a truly natural living concept built within the strict sustainability parameters of BREEAM – an international organisation that assesses and certifies the environmental credentials of construction projects. Developing luxurious homes in full accordance with the strict BREEAM guidelines is not easy, but when as here it is undertaken with the required commitment and conviction, its challenges are overcome and from it emerges a residential project that is not only as good as any elsewhere, but actually better – as it harmonises nature, design and wellbeing.
What Village Verde offers, therefore, is more than just beautifully styled, fitted and finished homes with an impressive list of luxuries and amenities – both within the individual properties and the complex itself. Ultimately it is all about an opportunity to enjoy an optimal lifestyle that makes the most of the wonderful setting and surroundings of Sotogrande; a way of life wrapped up in wellbeing and enjoyment of the important things. Village Verde, like La Reserva de Sotogrande in general, is therefore defined by family life, sophistication, space, nature, exclusivity, privacy and the kind of dreamy views – over nature, golf courses and out to sea – that frame life here.
Homes Designed for a Natural Lifestyle
By placing the community in the midst of greenery, emphasising mesmerising vistas and allowing for a gradual, seamless transition between homes, communal areas, landscaped gardens, parkland areas and natural green zones, Village Verde has been designed to make the most of the space and the verdant setting it is so uniquely endowed with. “Luxury is often expressed as low-density, high-quality real estate with ample space and greenery,” says Marc Topiol, President of Sotogrande S.A., “but we have taken it a step further by designing the whole concept of Village Verde from a five-star natural community perspective.”
Sense of arrival plays an important part in this, setting the tone as soon as the gates swing open and you enter manicured grounds leading to the homes. Large terraces continue this connectivity with the surrounding greenery, not just from the main open-plan living areas but from the bedrooms too, all of which enjoy their own unique perspectives. Just as the living room opens up to extensive outdoor lifestyle areas, so the gardens flow seamlessly into parkland and untamed nature, creating a visual embrace that adds to the timeless architectural styling, spacious open-plan interiors and top-spec finishing of these beautiful two- to four-bedroom apartments and penthouses.
Natural Sophistication
“Creating a sense of natural sophistication and quality in which residents feel special within a comfortable family home was the central brief,” says Marc Topiol, who asked of his architects to produce a fluid architectural design that would integrate the key lifestyle elements and accommodate large terraces with access for all the rooms. L35 Architecture and Scape collaborated with Rocío Sainz de Rozas of RSR Jardines to fulfil this vision and blend form and function in the realisation of a new, ground-breaking class of luxury real estate. This is resort living at its finest, with state-of-the-art amenities such as indoor/outdoor gyms and lagoon style swimming pools with sandy bottoms.
Nature trails and paths lead from the gardens into the parkland area, where children can play in safety amid picnic and barbecue areas. Here, in the midst of Sotogrande, residents enjoy their own private domain. This traffic-free, secure gated community is a green village community in which five-star deluxe homes feature the finest quality materials, fittings and brands in a peaceful, natural setting designed around a quality of life concept. In today’s market, this is the very definition of luxury – a place in which to build special moments.
WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF SOTOGRANDE S.A.
Tel: (+34) 856 560 922 Avenida La Reserva, s/n, Sotogrande
www.villageverdesotogrande.com
Looking for your dream home? Read more property articles here!