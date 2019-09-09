A Hotel with History

The new-look Vincci Selección Posada del Patio 5*, just a three-minute walk from the city centre and El Corte Inglés, is testimony to Pombo’s ability to marry urban influences to the rich historical and cultural heritage of the space being transformed. The land on which the Vincci was built has seen the rise and fall of many ancient civilisations – including the Phoenicians, Arabians, and Christians.

The Hotel is built upon a Roman/Arabian stone wall and the remains of the Puerta del Río (‘door to the Málaga river’). The ancient wall, once hidden beneath the ravages of time, was discovered during renovation work and is now displayed prominently beneath a vertiginous glass walkway. On the day of my visit, a flamenco guitarist delighted our ears with lively music as we tucked into chilled fino and finely cut slices of ham. This underground haven can be hired for events or special evenings and is one of a small list of recommended ancient historical sites by the Málaga Town Hall.

Return to the Vincci’s Essence

The Hotel’s new design celebrates medieval and Arabian cultural influences, with a brand new patio that combines natural light, lush green foliage, and a rejuvenated ambience. The patio is the ideal spot for a cup of coffee while reading your email. Its atmosphere is breezy and its walls embellished with figures of a flock of birds in flight. Delicate skylights lend luminosity to the spot and complement the warmly lit lobby and breakfast areas – also on the ground floor – to perfection.

Common spaces are graced with iron columns and rich ornamentation; the ceilings are dotted with detailed prints of flowers and jungle-like plants while the reception desk is covered by a thatched/wooden construction that is shaped much like a Filipino paypay (a fan made by hand with dried leaves). The ambience in the reception and breakfast areas is youthful, playful, and almost tropical. Diverse influences bounce off each other in a gentle harmony that appeals to the senses.