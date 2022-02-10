Launched in 2003, Vino Mio is now recognised as one of Málaga’s great restaurants and, as you are about to find out, there are many reasons for this. Firstly, Hélène is a person who clearly enjoys life and her enthusiasm and good humour are contagious. She is normally to be found front of house, greeting her diners and ensuring everything is running smoothly. She has also assembled a talented team, both those in the kitchen preparing the orders, and in the waiting staff who are super simpático.

The restaurant is open five days a week: on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7pm and on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 1pm until later in the evening with the kitchen always operating. This means, as well as having a lovely lunch or memorable dinner, you can also stop by after an afternoon’s shopping or before catching a show at the theatre.