If you are visiting Málaga and would like to fit in a dining experience that will warm your heart, here is a place that will do just that. Located in a pretty plaza right in front of the Cervantes Theatre, Vino Mio is the result of its owner’s strive for perfection. Hélène Mostertman, who hails from Holland, settled in Málaga after many years of travelling and quite a number of plates on the menu are a testimony to this, being recreations of dishes she has enjoyed in different corners of the world.
Words: JAMES SINCLAIR, Photography: KEVIN HORN
Launched in 2003, Vino Mio is now recognised as one of Málaga’s great restaurants and, as you are about to find out, there are many reasons for this. Firstly, Hélène is a person who clearly enjoys life and her enthusiasm and good humour are contagious. She is normally to be found front of house, greeting her diners and ensuring everything is running smoothly. She has also assembled a talented team, both those in the kitchen preparing the orders, and in the waiting staff who are super simpático.
The restaurant is open five days a week: on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7pm and on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 1pm until later in the evening with the kitchen always operating. This means, as well as having a lovely lunch or memorable dinner, you can also stop by after an afternoon’s shopping or before catching a show at the theatre.
Culture And Charm
There is a spacious terrace in front of the restaurant with a stunning view of the theatre’s facade, which also operates with heat lamps at this time of year. Inside, the interior is cosy with polished wooden floor boards, a variety of seating options, versatile lighting, nice art deco touches such as a large ornate mirror and hanging chandelier, and an extensive bar area. The walls feature paintings from local and international artists with the exhibition changing each month. Every evening a flamenco show takes place with nice intervals between acts, providing an authentic burst of culture and creating a unique ambience in the venue.
The Main Deal
When it comes to the food, it quickly becomes clear why Vino Mio is one of the most popular restaurants in the area, with many of the diners being regulars. The menu though quite compact displays a dazzling array of world cuisine, such as the Tataki de Atun, Humus Kuala Lumpur and the Boda Árabe couscous salad for starters, and the Bacalao San Marino, Saté Bali, Canguro Sydney and Cocodrilo Vino Mio main course options. We settled down to savour the Ensalada Quesería which features goat’s cheese, Gouda, Camembert with mixed leaves, pears, walnuts and dates, with a walnut balsamic dressing. Our other starter of Bolsitas Crujientes consisted of King prawns and vegetables in delicate filo pastry wraps served with a tomato and oregano jam – yummy!
These whet our appetites for the main courses to follow: a delicious Wok Bangkok, Pasta Rasta – creamy black tagliatelle with king prawns – and a fine Solomillo de Ternera to share, for which we selected a mushroom and truffle sauce. Fortunately, we still had space to finish with a endearing speciality of the house – Tarta Guiness, a cheesecake made with the famous black beer and cocoa. Hélène trained as a sommelier and has arranged an eclectic range of wines to pair with any of these diverse dishes. There is also a wine tasting event, by prior reservation, featuring three wines from their exclusive winery, with Iberian ham, Manchego Cheese, bread and olives.
Dynamic Dueña
Hélène is known for her support of charitable causes and has for many years been involved in helping to raise funds for the AECC, Cudeca, the Piel de Mariposa Association and she is an Ambassador for the Ronald McDonald house in Málaga, which provides accommodation for the families of hospitalised children close to where they are being treated. Her latest initiative is Healing the World, a project that aims to raise the profiles and generate financial support for local NGOs.
RESERVATIONS RECOMMENDED
To avoid any possible disappointment, we recommend you reserve beforehand, particularly for dinner over the weekend.
INFO
Vino Mio
Plaza Jerónimo Cuervo 2.
Tel: 952 609 093.
Reservations recommended.
Tel: 952 813 859.
reservas@restaurantevinomio.es
www.restaurantevinomio.es
www.healtheworld-project.org