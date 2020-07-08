Vintage White Wine?

The arrival of the new season’s produce brought freshness, youth and vitality to shopping baskets. These same characteristics are keenly anticipated in the new white and rosé vintage now on the market. But are we really helping ourselves by ditching the old in favour of the new? With rosés, a qualified ‘yes’, but with whites we need to adjust this default setting.

With food, particularly meat or fowl, youth is not the best friend of flavour or texture – where would we be without the aged Rubia Gallega beef? White wine is similar and made me think that more guidance is needed for it: no, not units per bottle, or good with tinned sardines but ‘do not open before’. Many in the UK believe that ageing white wine means the time taken from purchase to opening! For the Friday evening bottle, this is usually 20 minutes (allow an extra 20 minutes to chill) so a UK version of ‘do not open before’ would show a clock not a year. Here’s a little help for those afraid of the unknown.

A Suitable Grape Variety

Numerous white grapes have potential, but notables include Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc (yes, despite the innumerable cases of vinous infanticide) and from a Spanish perspective Albariño and Viura (Macabeo).

“Sourced from our single vineyard planted in 1945, the Viura of Capellania produces wines with great concentration and maturity balanced by a high acidity. Despite being very accessible once released, usually 4 to 5 years after the harvest, it offers still a great ageing potential. A 2015 will be refreshing and fruit forward but a 2001 or 2004 for example, would still be vibrant and show great capacity of ageing,” says María Vargas, Head Winemaker.

My formative years in Germany involved drinking a lot of Riesling, which bestowed a healthy respect for the patience needed to enhance its enjoyment. Tasting notes of the new vintage Rieslings in April and May were peppered with words like needs time, green, appley, or (sometimes) bracingly acidic. Even in 1986, the 1984 vintage still showed an overabundance of acidity. This highlights a co-dependency between acidity and time: you need the former to maintain freshness while developing and the latter for it to work its magic. Old World Rieslings take 2-3 years to start showing their elegance and majesty, as does Albariño.