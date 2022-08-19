As a cruise sceptic, I didn’t quite know what to expect when boarding Virgin Voyages Valiant Lady, the second addition to the fleet, at its homeport of Barcelona. I knew I was in for a different experience when I was handed a red robe bracelet instead of a key card to my cabin. The wristband also acts as a hands-free wallet to pay for onboard purchases and to get a glass of Champagne just by shaking my hand, which activated my location.

“When we started Virgin Voyages, we knew we wanted to create something special, unlike anything ever seen before in the cruising world. The result is something I am tremendously proud of,” says Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson.

Virgin ships dare to be different, like giant luxury superyachts with interiors for those young at heart. To get that boutique hotel feel, Virgin chose designers who haven’t worked on cruise ships before. Dutch architectural firm Concrete Amsterdam is known for its quirky design details in CitizenM hotels. New York based Roman and Williams worked on the Royalton hotel in The Big Apple and the Ace Hotel in New Orleans, while British designer Tom Dixon transformed the Pullman Hotel in Paris. London based Softroom is known for its highly conceptual London Olympic Park footbridge, and Knibb Design is one of the hottest designer names in LA.