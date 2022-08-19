Cruises are an acquired taste, you either love them or hate them. Being on board with noisy children or pensioner couples and having to select from a buffet every single meal might be your ultimate nightmare. Richard Branson’s Virgin Voyages has eliminated all these hassles and offers an adults-only experience at sea, serving all food à la carte, even breakfast. Add a terrace cabin with a red hammock, over twenty different restaurants, a stunning spa, workout facilities on the deck and great entertainment – honestly, what’s not to love?
Karolina Kivimaki gets on board the red Virgin mermaid Valiant Lady
Cruises are an acquired taste, you either love them or hate them. Being on board with noisy children or pensioner couples and having to select from a buffet every single meal might be your ultimate nightmare. Richard Branson’s Virgin Voyages has eliminated all these hassles and offers an adults-only experience at sea, serving all food à la carte, even breakfast. Add a terrace cabin with a red hammock, over twenty different restaurants, a stunning spa, workout facilities on the deck and great entertainment – honestly, what’s not to love?
Karolina Kivimaki gets on board the red Virgin mermaid Valiant Lady
As a cruise sceptic, I didn’t quite know what to expect when boarding Virgin Voyages Valiant Lady, the second addition to the fleet, at its homeport of Barcelona. I knew I was in for a different experience when I was handed a red robe bracelet instead of a key card to my cabin. The wristband also acts as a hands-free wallet to pay for onboard purchases and to get a glass of Champagne just by shaking my hand, which activated my location.
“When we started Virgin Voyages, we knew we wanted to create something special, unlike anything ever seen before in the cruising world. The result is something I am tremendously proud of,” says Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson.
Virgin ships dare to be different, like giant luxury superyachts with interiors for those young at heart. To get that boutique hotel feel, Virgin chose designers who haven’t worked on cruise ships before. Dutch architectural firm Concrete Amsterdam is known for its quirky design details in CitizenM hotels. New York based Roman and Williams worked on the Royalton hotel in The Big Apple and the Ace Hotel in New Orleans, while British designer Tom Dixon transformed the Pullman Hotel in Paris. London based Softroom is known for its highly conceptual London Olympic Park footbridge, and Knibb Design is one of the hottest designer names in LA.
As I settled into my sea terraced cabin, I couldn’t resist having a quiet moment in the red hammock and taking in the seaview. Most cabins come with a terrace equipped with cosy hammocks, which are handwoven by artisans from Yellow Leaf, a social enterprise that fosters women’s empowerment and community transformation in rural Thailand.
Everything in the cabin is well-thought to maximise the space and comfort, including a clever hack of transformable bed-to-sofa, making more space to entertain friends. The bathroom is equipped with a separate toilet and a spacious rain shower wet room. There’s a night mode of red and purple tone lighting that comes on automatically after sunset.
For extra luxury and a VIP treatment, the Mega Rockstar suite will set you back €25.000 for a week and comes with extras like a vinyl turntable and a guitar, a fully kitted out bottomless in-room bar, a massive terrace with sun loungers and a Jacuzzi. All Rockstar suites have access to an exclusive Richard’s Rooftop deck, perfect for relaxation and an aperitif to catch the sunset.
Touring around the ship, I saw that I would be spending most of my time on the upper deck where all the action seems to be, chilling on the beach club-style sun loungers by the swimming pool at the Athletic Club or in one of several Jacuzzis dotted around the ship. The whole upper deck is designed by Concrete Amsterdam with a decadent 1920s vibe and a lot of Virgin trademark red. For me as a runner, the real pièce de résistance is the running track that goes around the whole ship, six laps equalling one mile. A well-equipped outdoor gym and a boxing ring offer other ways to burn calories, and a giant net trampoline with nothing but the sea underneath, well, this one is not for the fainthearted.
After a sun-drenched day outside, I was ready to have a glass of bubbly in Sip Lounge, before heading for dinner at Pink Agave, a rose pink-hued Mexican restaurant designed by Tom Dixon. The stunning attention to detail was already evident in the entrance, as I walked through an archway lit up with hundreds of glass bubbles imitating octopus tentacle suckers. Inside, I found myself transported to its vibrant streets with authentic Mexican flavours including Tlayudas, Memelas and Tamales. The corn dish Esquites is out of this world, a piece of Mexican home cooking. Instead of wine, I opted for tequila, sampling several different ones curated by a Mezcalier, who is there to create a unique tequila and mezcal experience for the diners. Valiant Lady boasts the largest tequila and mezcals selection at sea, with over 150 varieties.
Diners are spoiled for choice with so many different eateries. The Wake, a mid-twentieth century chop-house style restaurant designed by Roman and Williams offers a sophisticated take on steak and seafood and a great selection of Champagnes by the glass. Razzle Dazzle, all black and white stripes with red lighting, devised by Concrete Amsterdam, offers a plant-based menu in an American style diner. Purple cauliflower is a must-try dish.
Then there’s the laboratory-like Test Kitchen (again created by Concrete Amsterdam), which is a part cooking school and part restaurant. There’s no menu, only a list of ingredients is provided, making it the ultimate experimental dining experience.
In terms of entertainment, there are festival-like line-ups by the likes of New York theatre producer Randy Weiner and Broadway choreographer Sam Pinkleton, a Japanese-style karaoke lounge (which also multitasks as a gaming and movie lounge), and The Manor nightclub to dance the night away.
Oh, and let’s not forget the Art Deco-inspired Redemption Spa conceived by Kibb Design, perfect for detox with a hydrotherapy pool, mud room, salt room, Finnish-style sauna, hammam, cold plunge pools and rejuvenating spa treatments. I’m told that the spa transforms into an evening spa party with a DJ – a mermaid hideaway extravaganza as Virgin calls it.
In true Sir Richard Branson style, there are several retail surprises too. A well-stocked record shop, Virgin Vinyl, pays homage to Sir Branson’s Virgin Records which was born back in 1970 and wait for it – a tattoo parlour. Who would have thought of getting a tattoo while on a cruise but it’s proving popular.
Now to the important bits of the actual cruises. Valiant Lady will be setting off from Barcelona and cruising around the Mediterranean on three different routes all summer until mid-September with seven-night itineraries.
“We are so excited to finally bring our beautiful Valiant Lady to Barcelona and begin her European tour. With her sister ship Scarlet Lady sailing the gorgeous Caribbean seas, the stunning Mediterranean was the dream destination for our next home. From Palma de Mallorca to Cagliari or Toulon, we’re thrilled to be able to offer passengers access to some of Europe’s most stunning destinations,” says Tom McAlpin, CEO of Virgin Voyages.
Catering for a younger clientele, which Virgin affectionally calls Sailors, and not the typical over 60s, there are longer port stays and overnighters at some of the European party hotspots. Virgin has compiled a comprehensive selection of tours they offer in each location, or you can explore on your own.
Every cruise spends one night in Ibiza, perfect to discover hidden gem beach clubs and restaurants or party the night away. Santa Eulalia Bay, 20 minutes-drive from Ibiza town, is worth exploring with its pristine beaches, a picturesque yacht marina and great little boutiques. For dinner, the trendy hotspot La Llama (meaning flame), part of W Ibiza, is all about the roaring fire in the open kitchen where each plate is prepared.
If you prefer a different al fresco dining experience, the sister restaurant of New York’s il Buco in Ibiza, Bottego il Buco, has launched an on-island delivery service with Ibiza Runners. Perfect for a deluxe picnic lunch or dinner at your chosen spot on the island.
The Irresistible Med cruise heads to the French Riviera, followed by Corsica, the Tuscany coast and Sardinia. The first stop is Toulon, from where it’s easy to pop over to St. Tropez for the day. The next berth is at Marina di Carrara, the region famous for Carrara marble. Opt for Virgin’s guided boat trip to Portofino and Santa Margherita or take a short taxi ride to explore Forte Dei Marmi’s designer boutiques and Michelin star restaurants. Also, the Leaning Tower of Pisa is less than an hour’s drive away. The following day is spent at the little Corsican gem Ajaccio, with plenty of local delicacies to explore. The journey continues along the Sardinian coast to the medieval hilltop town of Cagliari. There’s a guided tour to Ferruccio Deiana winery, or if you want to adventure alone, I’ve heard that the restaurant Josto by Pierluigi Fais is a must-try.
Spanish Obsession cruises around the Balearic Islands, with day stops at idyllic Palma de Mallorca (where Virgin offers a tour of the famous Coves del Drach in the fishing village of Porto Cristo), Gibraltar, Málaga and Ibiza, before heading back to Barcelona.
French Daze & Ibiza Nights stops at Marseille (a perfect day trip to do some sightseeing and sample authentic Pastis), the yachting city of Olbia in Sardinia (head to cobble-stoned Corso Umberto lined with wine bars, restaurants and shops), and celebrity hotspot Cannes.
Virgin Voyages Mediterranean cruises start from €2.360 per cabin.
All food, soft drinks, water, coffee, as well as tips, are included. Also, WiFi and all fitness activities are free. To keep up with the Covid guidelines, there are pre-boarding testing and vaccine requirements, plus a special air filtration on the vessels.