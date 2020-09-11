Gated Luxury on The Edge of Marbella

If the concept is the seed from which excellence comes, then the location is the soil in which it grows. Vista Lago Residences offers gated luxury within the country club environment of Real de La Quinta, occupying a gentle gradient that overlooks open country scenery to the nearby sea, as well as the lake after which it is named. In such a privileged location, the dream begins to take root in long design and briefing sessions involving the developers, architects and render artists, the latter of which have earned UDesign a reputation for excellence.

With renders that are hard to tell from actual photos, the process is refined until a beautifully styled and detailed design concept is in place, from which the architectural styling and interior dressing of the exclusive villas take shape. Natural light, the daily movement of the sun, temperature, wind, views and sunsets are all taken into account, not least indoors but also on the terraces and gardens that envelop these homes, which invite the opening of sliding doors to let nature and spectacular vistas into your life.

Interior styling is key to allowing the villas to achieve their full potential and offer their owners a unique quality of life and sensory engagement, and in this the choice of tones, textures, proportions and materials is of vital importance. All these elements are to blend harmoniously with the volumes and natural light fall created by the architect, and in their quality and how they are applied, aspire to take it to a new level of perfection.

Art plays another important role, injecting colour and vibrancy into open-plan rooms that become joyous living spaces; a pleasure to be in. Naturally all of this is accompanied by the latest in advanced technology, not only in terms of build sophistication, home comfort and entertainment options, but also in achieving the kind of low-consumption sustainable homes that Bright works hard to realise.