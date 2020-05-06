SHARE THIS ARTICLE ♥
Last month, you may have read our article on liposomal Vitamin C. Across the globe, top health gurus and doctors are recommending the consumption of this fast-acting form of a vitamin. This is known to keep us in fighting shape and to reduce our chances of catching common colds and flus. During this challenging time, there is another vitamin that can help keep our defences up – Vitamin D, which is best obtained from a free, fantastic source: the sun!
WHY IS VITAMIN D SO IMPORTANT?
If you live in a sunny area like Marbella, consider yourself lucky. In the U.S., where climates vary greatly from state to state. It is estimated that around 85 per cent of the population have insufficient Vitamin D levels in the U.S. As stated by Dr. Mercola, “There are about 30,000 genes in your body, and vitamin D affects nearly 3,000 of them. As well vitamin D receptors located throughout your body.” Consider this vitamin an important way to build your defences against cancer as well! It has important functions, including that of helping stop the transformation of benign tumours into cancerous ones.
HOW CAN YOU ENSURE YOUR DAILY DOSE IS ADEQUATE?
Doctors generally recommend that human beings aim for 10 to 30 minutes of sun daily. The darker your skin, the more time outside is recommended. The ideal amount of time depends, to a great degree, on how sensitive your skin is. Expose your forearms, hands, or lower legs (without sunscreen unless your skin is quick to burn) for a few minutes. Protect your face if you are worried about pigmentation and/or wrinkles.
If you are receiving sunlight through a glass window or door, know that vital UVB rays cannot make their way through the glass. Direct exposure is best.
If you plan on staying out for more than a few minutes, cover up. Apply sunscreen with an SPF factor that is appropriate to your skin type. Babies and children should be protected against the sun via sunscreen and covered with suitable clothing. Keep them out of the sun during peak hours of sunlight in the summer.
WHO NEEDS SUPPLEMENTS
As a rule, official government bodies usually only recommend Vitamin D supplementation for a small group of people. This includes babies who consume less than 500ml of infant formula and people who live in areas with very little sun. It is important to talk to your doctor before taking any supplements. Vitamin D in particular should be taken under supervision, because having the wrong levels can be dangerous.
Supplements can be dangerous, unlike natural sunlight, since with the latter, the body stops producing Vitamin D when it has had enough. Doctors recommend regular blood testing to ensure your levels remain optimal (not too low, nor too high). It is also recommended that you take Vitamin D supplements alongside Vitamin K2. This is because deficiency of the latter is connected to Vitamin D toxicity.
VITAMIN D FROM FOOD
The best dietary sources of Vitamin D include fatty fish (salmon, tuna, mackerel, sardines, and herring), red meat, and eggs. Some products (e.g. some breakfast cereals and spreads) are fortified with Vitamin D so opt for these items when the weather is overcast or rainy.
LIPOSOMAL VITAMIN D IS QUEEN
If liposomal Vitamin C is King of the vitamin world in times of immunity strengthening, liposomal Vitamin D can be considered the Queen. When you take normal Vitamin C and D, the body is able to absorb only a small amount as most of it is eliminated. Liposomal vitamins are housed in protective membranes called liposomes. These consist of bi-layers of phospholipid molecules (similar to your own body’s cell membranes). The liposomes protect the vitamin content, enabling it to bypass the digestive enzymes and deliver powerful nutrition directly to your cells.
Vitamin C and D are both immunity enhancers, but it is vital to get your levels right. Excess Vitamin C is simply eliminated through the urine but with D, things are a little more complex. This is why testing and doctor approval are advised even by those who recommend daily supplementation.
WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS