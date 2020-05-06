WHY IS VITAMIN D SO IMPORTANT?

If you live in a sunny area like Marbella, consider yourself lucky. In the U.S., where climates vary greatly from state to state. It is estimated that around 85 per cent of the population have insufficient Vitamin D levels in the U.S. As stated by Dr. Mercola, “There are about 30,000 genes in your body, and vitamin D affects nearly 3,000 of them. As well vitamin D receptors located throughout your body.” Consider this vitamin an important way to build your defences against cancer as well! It has important functions, including that of helping stop the transformation of benign tumours into cancerous ones.

HOW CAN YOU ENSURE YOUR DAILY DOSE IS ADEQUATE?

Doctors generally recommend that human beings aim for 10 to 30 minutes of sun daily. The darker your skin, the more time outside is recommended. The ideal amount of time depends, to a great degree, on how sensitive your skin is. Expose your forearms, hands, or lower legs (without sunscreen unless your skin is quick to burn) for a few minutes. Protect your face if you are worried about pigmentation and/or wrinkles.

If you are receiving sunlight through a glass window or door, know that vital UVB rays cannot make their way through the glass. Direct exposure is best.

If you plan on staying out for more than a few minutes, cover up. Apply sunscreen with an SPF factor that is appropriate to your skin type. Babies and children should be protected against the sun via sunscreen and covered with suitable clothing. Keep them out of the sun during peak hours of sunlight in the summer.