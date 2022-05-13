Monet and Turner were drawn to the restless light, enhanced by the blues of the water and sky. Lord Byron swam across the Grand Canal with manly intent. Romantics and lovers, escapists all belong and thrive in this unique city. For many the mysticism of the weather and light is intoxicating, for some there’s the sense of foreboding as in the film Don’t Look Now.

I stayed finally at The Bauer Hotel (www.bauervenezia.com). The architectural façade is from the 1960’s while its luxuriant interior is adorned with local Seguso glass (from a Murano foundry belonging to a family now in its 23rd generation and dating back to the 14th century). The hotel also has the ultimate honeymoon ‘room with a view’ looking across the Grand Canal onto the Salute church.

The owner of The Bauers is the dynamic and engaging Francesca Bortolotto Possati who with her family has run the hotel since her grandfather acquired it in the 1930s. Chatting with her over dinner in her De Pisis Restaurant, I learnt more of her vision for the hotel, which comprises of placing guests at the very heart of the arts and culture of the city.

She also has a personal passion for gardening, reflected in the gardens that offer real refuge in the summer months. They belong to the discreet 50-room Palladio hotel, another of the four Bauers complex which all differ in their architecture and style, and a conversion of the original Zitelle on the Giudecca, which as a convent, used to house and protect the wellbeing of unmarried girls. And of course bang next door, told to me by a dickie bird, is Elton John’s own waterside house positioned above the hotel’s state-of-the-art spa.

The staff at the hotel are dapper, attentive and dedicated to doing their utmost for the predominantly short-staying guests. But no matter how long the stay, be sure to request a room overlooking the waterfront.

While steeped in history, Venice is nonetheless visually highly progressive, staging artistic and architectural Biennales that are the envy and forums of the creative world. These are staged in the gardens, again a healthy walk north of St Mark’s.