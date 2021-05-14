Ecology, sustainability and well-being were the three foundations which inspired the architect, founder and director, Daniel Mayo, in creating VIVOOD Landscape Hotel & Spa, the first landscape hotel in Spain.
Words: JAMES SINCLAIR Photography: VIVOOD LANDSCAPE HOTEL
Located in the province of Alicante, close to the Guadalest reservoir, the 80,000m2 site is ensconced in lush Mediterranean flora and enclosed by mountains. As such, and adults-only, it is the perfect place for a restful escape, where guests can disconnect and relax in comfortable, contemporary surroundings.
PANORAMIC VISTAS
One of VIVOOD’s principal features is the use of full-length glass panels on all installations: rooms, lounges, reception, restaurant and spa, promoting the sensual feeling of being at one with nature. These have been sourced from Guardian Glass, a leading manufacturer of glass for residential projects. The selected Guardian Sun glass is an intelligent interface that filters the energy of the sun’s heat in summer and sustains indoor warmth in winter, as well as acting as an acoustic insulator, contributing to energy efficiency, in-line with the hotel’s commitment to respecting the environment.
EXCLUSIVE ACCOMMODATION
The VIVOOD hotel comprises an infrastructure that is in harmony with its surrounds, conjectured on ecofriendly principles, which have integrated it into nature and minimised its impact on the environment. It comprises a total of 35 uniquely different rooms, categorised into ten private villas, four pool suites and twenty-one double suites, all of which are avant-garde with a minimalist contemporary design. These lodgings allow the visitor to be in harmony with the landscape, watching the sun rise and set and sleeping under the starry sky, meanwhile with all the facilities of a luxury hotel.
SENSUOUS SUITES
The suites take the form of individualised cubes of 27m2, which adapt to the terrain they traverse, running along several natural mountain paths. They are supported by a series of metal pillars of variable height, with all the modules having been prefabricated off-site, reducing any harmful impact with their installation. Around three meters above ground level, they give the impression of free floating in nature, which is much enhanced by the panoramic views their valley-facing full frontal glass panels afford. Four of these suites also have an outdoor terrace and their own outdoor heated Jacuzzi.
LUXURY VILLAS
The four villas, at around 70m2, are the most spacious rooms in the hotel, consisting of a panoramic lounge, bedroom with large double bed, dressing room, bathroom with rain shower, solarium terrace and heated outdoor pool, and are all equipped with home automation technology.
GASTRONOMIC DINING
To cater to all guests dining needs, there is a sophisticated restaurant on site which is centered on a slow cooking philosophy and farm-to-table cuisine. All dishes are derived from locally sourced, fresh, organic ingredients and it is indeed a pleasure to savour such lovingly prepared healthy options in beautiful surroundings, with panoramic vistas over the valley. Choose from breakfast served at the table or have it brought to your room, lunch, and from the evening gourmet menu.
HOTEL AMENITIES
The hotel itself has two panoramic pools that immerse themselves in the landscape, their infinity edges seemingly merging with the horizon, and an exclusive Ayurvedic Spa, with a full range of holistic wellness treatments. Further amenities comprise a lounge bar, pool bar, reception area and meeting rooms. Of the extensive plot, less that 8% of the land forms the infrastructure of VIVOOD Landscape Hotel, providing a retreat in the truest sense of the word. Visitors will be able to soothe their senses in a location free from the noise, light and unwelcome pollution characteristic of everyday life in urban environments.
Situated in the Guadalest Valley, some 50 minutes from Alicante, guests are guaranteed an authentic natural experience in a haven of tranquility, luxury and exclusivity from which they may never want to return.