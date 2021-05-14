SENSUOUS SUITES

The suites take the form of individualised cubes of 27m2, which adapt to the terrain they traverse, running along several natural mountain paths. They are supported by a series of metal pillars of variable height, with all the modules having been prefabricated off-site, reducing any harmful impact with their installation. Around three meters above ground level, they give the impression of free floating in nature, which is much enhanced by the panoramic views their valley-facing full frontal glass panels afford. Four of these suites also have an outdoor terrace and their own outdoor heated Jacuzzi.