New Experiences

While our steaks were being prepared, we sampled a selection of the new dishes the chef has created, starting with a confit of deep-sea cardinal prawn on a delicious chicken cracker. It may not sound like a natural match but it is, for the flavours just explode in your mouth. Raising the stakes even further was a blend of beef tongue and chanterelle mushrooms with a tartare of Galician beef; foie and pine nuts, topped with truffle foam.

Such dishes reveal the skill and creativity of the chef as they dance on your palate, accompanied by a glass of Ontañon Crianza 2016 – a premium Rioja red that is the maître’s personal favourite, and with good reason. It was an excellent choice and a new discovery for my companions and I, with excellent colour, fine bouquet and a full-bodied but pleasant finish. The restaurant has an extensive wine list specially aimed at accompanying its exemplary meat dishes.

Another seasonal delicacy we thoroughly enjoyed was a harmony of boletus and chanterelle mushrooms mixed on the spot with free range smoked egg yolk, to which is then added a fresh vegetable broth. The blend is heavenly, comfort food on another level, and just perfect for days by the fireplace. The final treat before the steak was a delicate vegetable taco topped with tuna tartare and ponzu sauce and kimchi mayonnaise – another sweet-savoury sensation.