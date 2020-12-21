The month of July, 2020 saw a brand new hotel take R’nR ‘on the beach’ to a whole new level: the W Ibiza, touted as an ‘off-the-beaten-track’ choice for visitors to the palm-fringed, sun-kissed destination of Santa Eulalia. The latter, which is officially the third largest town in Ibiza, is well known for its boho chic vibe and enigmatic spirit. It is also highly cosmopolitan, which makes it a fitting choice for the only global brand on the island.
A Place to Party and Relax
The W is literally a few steps from the beach so guests will probably spend most of their time getting a golden tan on the shore. However, a holiday is as much about feeding the body as it is the mind and at this hotel, gourmets will find a range of restaurants vying for their attention, in addition to room service and full American breakfasts. Top spots in which to taste tempting wares include Chiringuito Blue (a beach restaurant where Mediterranean cuisine is King); La Llama (a steakhouse that is also open for à-la-carte breakfasts); and Ve Cafe (a modern health food bar where you will find a host of vegetarian snacks).
Time to Party
There are numerous cool places at the W where you can meet friends for a drink before hitting the town, though of course, you can always choose to stay in all night and enjoy a ‘house party’, or simply savour the amazing views. Two recommendable spots are W Lounge (an amphitheatre-style venue beneath ceilings covered in iridescent mandala, ideal for cocktails) and the WET® Deck, where you can lie on oversized sun loungers and sip on creations made by talented mixologists. In 2021, a third area will open – Glow, a rooftop, adults-only poolside haven where creative cocktails will be served.
The Rooms
gorgeous wooden-decked balcony) or the Penthouse (imagine having three bedrooms for you and your guests during Ibiza’s high party season). There are 162 guest rooms in total, all of which look out to the Mediterranean or the gorgeous Ibiza landscape. Rooms also have sexy flat-screen TVs and sound systems, and the signature W bed and dream-easy pillows. The W Ibiza has direct access to the beach, and 90 per cent of all rooms have their own spacious balcony.
The Art of Exercise
The fitness room at this hotel is to-die-for, as it features gorgeous murals and modern lighting that makes it seem like you are at a disco instead of a gym. This area is open 24/7, which is great news for night owls wishing to buff up prior to partying. Equipment includes cardio apparatus, free weights, jumping platforms, and more. Take a fitness class or two during your stay, or go for a swim on the beach or at the WET Deck or Glow pools.
Dream Away
The Hotel has its own spa, called AWAY. Here, you can relax, soothe pain, and fight stress with one or more of a vast list of massages and facial treatments. In Ibiza it’s nearly always bikini season, so make sure you are pool-ready by having a mani-pedi, foot bath, or beauty makeover. There are even services for kids, so your glamorous tots will be more than pampered at the W.
In addition to all the above, the Hotel also has a 75m2 meeting room, located just 12 minutes on foot from the beach. There is a dedicated manager who can ensure your guests unwind during meeting breaks on the beach. This space can also be used to host weddings and events so if your big day is coming up, why not celebrate it with a bit of glitz and glamour on ‘the White Island’?
WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS PHOTOGRAPHY Lutz Vorderwülbecke/Marriott
