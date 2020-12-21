Dream Away

The Hotel has its own spa, called AWAY. Here, you can relax, soothe pain, and fight stress with one or more of a vast list of massages and facial treatments. In Ibiza it’s nearly always bikini season, so make sure you are pool-ready by having a mani-pedi, foot bath, or beauty makeover. There are even services for kids, so your glamorous tots will be more than pampered at the W.

In addition to all the above, the Hotel also has a 75m2 meeting room, located just 12 minutes on foot from the beach. There is a dedicated manager who can ensure your guests unwind during meeting breaks on the beach. This space can also be used to host weddings and events so if your big day is coming up, why not celebrate it with a bit of glitz and glamour on ‘the White Island’?

