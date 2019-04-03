The connection with Spain is older than the love for the lens and what it can do in the hands of the gifted. Wayne moved here with his parents in 1969, and the impressions the country left upon a young child stayed with him even when they returned to the USA some years later. “By then I had learned to speak Spanish, but above all had developed a connection with a land whose landscapes and images seemed frozen in time.”

Always in love with the arts, he managed to land himself an apprenticeship at the largest video production studio in the San Francisco Bay Area – no mean feat for a 14-year old. “I was keen to learn and that I did, getting an honorary mention in the Bay Area Video Awards for my science fiction production about a one-way trip to Mars,” says Wayne, who stayed on in California and pursued a career in the film industry after his family returned to Spain.

“I was beginning to make headway career-wise when my life took a different turn during the course of summer holidays spent in Almería, and later Marbella. I had never really experimented much with photography, but the realisation that those precious, ancient images of Spain were being lost forever made me want to record them, so during vacations to Andalucía I would borrow a camera and film, and set out into the dusty plains and mountain villages to capture the last of the images that had so inspired the likes of Hemingway and Michener.”