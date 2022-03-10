Chilling Out In Luminous Splendour

As an event decorator who founded her business “when nobody else was offering this type of service,” Silvia has developed a truly impressive array of features which lend weddings that magical, romantic feel that couples crave. She is also an agent who supplies couples with bands, DJs, and other forms of entertainment, as well as cocktail makers, caterers, and indeed all they require to make their dream wedding a reality.

Silvia says, “I supply items like arches, pergolas, carpets, chairs, balloons, linen and glassware, dancefloors, and chill-out areas.” The latter – zones where people can relax and lounge after the reception meal and rest in between dance sessions – are a popular choice, especially in venues that are large enough to house a separate relaxation zone. “White chill-out areas are ideal for weddings. We can embellish them with beds, carpets, and tables in pristine white.” In line with the trendy boho theme, couples are opting for warm lighting in the form of fairy and festoon lights. They are also choosing natural furniture in materials like wood, which evokes the vital bond shared between human beings and nature.

Sustainability Rules

International trends reveal that eco-warrior couples are opting to go fully green, which is good news considering the fact that the carbon footprint of the average wedding amounts to a whopping 63 metric tons of CO2. In some parts of the world, couples are supporting green energy initiatives by purchasing offsets by the metric to an equivalent extent of the footprint their event is leaving behind. When calculating their carbon footprint, they are adding up aspects such as honeymoon travel, food, drinks, ground transportation, electricity, and venues. Dedicated organisations such as Terapass are offering eco-friendly wedding offsetting packages that make the process easier.

Fresh Flowers For The Bride

In terms of flowers, some couples are opting to use potted instead of cut flowers to decorate their ceremony and reception areas. Others are using artistically sewn or paper floral arrangements. On the Coast, Scott says, fresh flowers are still the order of the day and most are flown in from abroad. However, couples are doing their share by reusing arrangements from their ceremony to jazz up their reception zones. Some of the most popular local suppliers include Deseos Florist, the Unique Flower Shop by Roberto Silvosa Floristas, and Holland Flowers.