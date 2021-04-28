Find out what’s making waves on this planet of ours, including Lexus Electrified, Women’s World Car of the Year, award-winning Dukes The Palm Hotel in Dubai, the World’s Largest Canvas, the forthcoming Málaga Planetarium and hot news from prestigious car marque Jaguar.
An exciting new advertising campaign has been launched portraying an era in which Lexus has pioneered the development of electrification technology. Lexus Electrified enables integrated control of the transmission, steering, suspension and brakes to optimise the potential of the electric motor in its hybrid vehicles. Lexus also recently announced a new collaboration with Iberdrola in Spain to provide a complete network of electric chargers for their customers.
The Málaga Planetarium aspires to become a benchmark for international scientific tourism and will be the first completely private planetarium in Spain and the fourth largest in the world. Due to begin operation in 2022, it comprises an investment exceeding €6 Million and will be built on a plot of 8,000m2 in front of Camp Benítez, next to Ikea and Plaza Mayor.
British artist and philanthropist, Sacha Jafri, officially established the Guinness World Records title for the world’s largest canvas, titled The Journey of Humanity, created in Atlantis, The Palm ballroom in Dubai. The artist graciously donated his gigantic work of art for auction, raising the outstanding amount of $62 million, with the proceeds set to benefit the Global Gift Foundation, Dubai Cares and Unicef.
Among many newsworthy announcements, Jaguar stunned the automotive world by divulging that all of its models will be electric-only by 2025. Jaguar Racing also revealed its new collaboration with Micro Focus, one of the world’s leading business software providers. The famed automaker recently celebrated the 60th anniversary of the iconic E-Type jaguar with the launch of the E-Type 60 Collection.
Bayer premiered a web series, Dr. You Rock!, starring a group of Spanish doctors involved with cancer treatments who are also fans of Rock. Aimed at both healthcare professionals and the general public, it seeks to offer an enlightening content while also imparting relevant knowledge. The group, comprising different specialists, meets weekly where they indulge their twin passions: offering the best treatments available to their patients and playing music.
The Land Rover Defender received the supreme award Women’s World Car of the Year 2021 at the Best Medium SUV trophy of 2021, which was announced on International Women’s Day. This is the first time that a Land Rover has won the main accolade in these awards, augmenting a series of international recognitions garnered by the prestigious marque.
Dukes The Palm hotel in Dubai, part of the esteemed Royal Hideaway Group, has been recognised as one of the best luxury hotels in the world in the I Prefer Members Choice Awards. With spectacular views of the Dubai Marina skyline, the hotel enjoys a private beach in one of the most exclusive areas of Dubai, The Palm Jumeirah.
Look out for the impeccable new Double C collection which will be on sale at Cartier boutiques this April. This stylish accoutrement features a jewel clasp with the Cartier initials setting the tone: a metallic logo enhanced with a touch of lacquer.