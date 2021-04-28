PRESENTING LEXUS ELECTRIFIED

An exciting new advertising campaign has been launched portraying an era in which Lexus has pioneered the development of electrification technology. Lexus Electrified enables integrated control of the transmission, steering, suspension and brakes to optimise the potential of the electric motor in its hybrid vehicles. Lexus also recently announced a new collaboration with Iberdrola in Spain to provide a complete network of electric chargers for their customers.

