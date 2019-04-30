4) Shop to Suit Your Budget

Laguna Village is ultra luxurious in design, yet the shopping is catered to all budgets. Featuring renowned designers such as Elle Morgan, as well as shops like La Boutique, with clothes, shoes and accessories at a wonderfully affordable price. The shops are nearly all colourful and somehow very suitable for the beachy vibe of Marbella. Some of the many well loved stores include Viva La Moda (for clothing and accessories), Sonia Troyano (also featuring national and international fashion), Saint-Tropez (specialising in stylish swim and casual wear), Chilly (selling romantic, feminine items and gift pieces), Dreamsgirl (with gorgeous trendy designs), Deha (selling luxury sports wear for men and women), and Raquel Troyano (featuring exquisite jewellery that make the perfect gift for a loved one). Finally, Justy hits the spot for fashion lovers looking for something to wear or give away, and Enrico (featuring casual clothing for men and women).

5) Do Some Business

Among the shops and restaurants, businesses call Laguna Village home. If you are looking to buy or sell a home, why not pay a visit to Property Pioneers or Stursa Vatt-Land? If sailing is on your mind then the Boat Business should be your first stop. There is also a Dental Care clinic, a VIP car washing service, and a handy press shop where you can pick up your favourite magazine while enjoying your day out. If you are after the perfect bottle of wine, meanwhile, head straight to Vinoteca Laguna.

Laguna Village offers more than a day out in great weather. It is also the perfect stop for those who love nothing more than a seaside walk. The centre is connected to the boardwalk and the Kempinski Hotel in Estepona, so if you are staying at this hotel, the walk is short and pleasurable. The centre is easy to access regardless if you are visiting from Sotogrande or Marbella, and has plenty of parking, which is always good news in the busy summer season.

WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS PHOTOGRAPHY WAYNE CHASAN AND KEVIN HORN

Playa del Padrón, CN340, km 159, Estepona.

www.laguna-village.com