The Laguna Village shopping centre, with its exotic thatched roof construction and seafront location, is often associated with the excitement of summer, but the centre is actually open all year round.
Its multitude of dining and shopping establishments entice you to spend all day catching a few rays and bonding with family in a safe, beautiful setting by the beach. The spring season is arguably one its best, with the sun shining benevolently and the peak business of summer yet to come. Marisa Cutillas suggests these top activities for those wishing to make the most of this serene yet lively location.
1) Have Lunch… or Dinner!
Laguna Village entices food lovers of all ages and tastes to dine in the sun and shade, with so many different types of cuisine to enjoy. The centre is home to three beach clubs (Purobeach, Claro! Beach Club, and Camurí), all of which provide diners with excellent cuisine, cocktails, beach loungers and Balinese beds. Purobeach serves a host of international dishes (including sushi), Claro! Beach Club delights diners with Mediterranean and international food, while Camurí has an eclectic menu that includes everything from paella to meat and fish dishes, sushi, and wok temptations.
2) Go Restaurant Hopping
Whether a business, family, or friendly meal is lined up, you can choose from the beach clubs themselves (all of which have shaded dining options) and a bevy of international restaurants – including Terra Sana (for healthy and international choices alike), Carmen (famed for its market fresh dishes, both traditional Spanish and international), Palapa (an elegant, top level dining establishment above Carmen), Top-Thai (how does a soul soothing curry sound for lunch today?), and La Pappardela Sul Mare (featuring authentic Italian cuisine).
3) Bake the Stress Away by the Pool
The sparkling waters and chic design of the pool at Purobeach beckon you to spend hours lounging on a pristine white sunbed, taking turns between the beach and poolside. Purobeach is as much a gastronomic haven as it is a lively club that holds various themed functions, musical concerts, DJ-spun events, and more.
4) Shop to Suit Your Budget
Laguna Village is ultra luxurious in design, yet the shopping is catered to all budgets. Featuring renowned designers such as Elle Morgan, as well as shops like La Boutique, with clothes, shoes and accessories at a wonderfully affordable price. The shops are nearly all colourful and somehow very suitable for the beachy vibe of Marbella. Some of the many well loved stores include Viva La Moda (for clothing and accessories), Sonia Troyano (also featuring national and international fashion), Saint-Tropez (specialising in stylish swim and casual wear), Chilly (selling romantic, feminine items and gift pieces), Dreamsgirl (with gorgeous trendy designs), Deha (selling luxury sports wear for men and women), and Raquel Troyano (featuring exquisite jewellery that make the perfect gift for a loved one). Finally, Justy hits the spot for fashion lovers looking for something to wear or give away, and Enrico (featuring casual clothing for men and women).
5) Do Some Business
Among the shops and restaurants, businesses call Laguna Village home. If you are looking to buy or sell a home, why not pay a visit to Property Pioneers or Stursa Vatt-Land? If sailing is on your mind then the Boat Business should be your first stop. There is also a Dental Care clinic, a VIP car washing service, and a handy press shop where you can pick up your favourite magazine while enjoying your day out. If you are after the perfect bottle of wine, meanwhile, head straight to Vinoteca Laguna.
Laguna Village offers more than a day out in great weather. It is also the perfect stop for those who love nothing more than a seaside walk. The centre is connected to the boardwalk and the Kempinski Hotel in Estepona, so if you are staying at this hotel, the walk is short and pleasurable. The centre is easy to access regardless if you are visiting from Sotogrande or Marbella, and has plenty of parking, which is always good news in the busy summer season.
WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS PHOTOGRAPHY WAYNE CHASAN AND KEVIN HORN
Playa del Padrón, CN340, km 159, Estepona.