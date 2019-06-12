The Amàre Beach Hotel in the centre of Marbella has come to be a chic meeting point for trendy millennials and business people alike, with quite the unique combination of a frontline beach location, chic accommodation, trendy cuisine, and a host of parties and events aimed at turning what could just be a hotel, into an ‘it’ point of contact for savvy travellers and locals
What a Location! The Hotel is a few steps away from the toasty beach, but also just across the street from one of Marbella’s most visited spots: its quaint Old Town, where cobblestoned streets, white-washed houses and antique churches transport you to the heart of authentic Andalusia. The Old Town is as lively by day as it is romantic by night. If you’re visiting, make sure to enjoy at least one dinner at one of the many excellent al fresco restaurants.
What’s Not to Like about Amàre Club?
The Amàre Club comprises three different areas, each of which boasts its own ambience, music, and style. Trendy restaurant Amàre Beach is the ideal spot for enjoying fusion cuisine while listening to the waves crashing onto the shore by day, and enjoying a fabulous DJ session in the afternoon/evening. Head to the Palapa for a soothing massage or enjoy one or more themed parties. The second area where guests congregate is the Amàre Pool, featuring a spacious swimming pool, Jacuzzi, sun beds and more. Avail of the ‘Press and I’ll be there’ (‘Pulsa y voy’) service to order food and drinks without moving from your sunbed. Finally there is Amàre Lounge – a stylish restaurant serving Mediterranean food, jazzed up by the sound of live music. The Lounge is also a backdrop for fashion shows, musical events, master classes, etc.
Mare Nostrum
If you love interior design and feel that it should align perfectly well with its setting, pay a visit to Mare Nostrum restaurant. The sensation upon entering is one of flotation. Curves abound in the furniture and the ceiling comprises layer upon layer of wavy shapes paying homage to the sea. This is your spot for breakfast, so make sure you are up early enough to enjoy its beauty as the sun begins to rise over the horizon.
What’s On this Summer?
From June 14 to September 15, guests and external clients will feast on delights by Mauricio Giovanini (whose Messina restaurant has one Michelin star) at pop-up restaurant, Hayaca at Amàre Beach. Latin cuisine is what this venue is all about. As noted by the Chef, “The sea is one of the elements that connects us to Latin America, and there is no better way to savour this type of cuisine, than at a beach club by the sea.” Dishes to watch out for include the fried banana with avocado and mango tartare, quisquilla and tamarind tiradillo, and the coco pudding with orange and ginger foam.
Cocktails Overlooking the Sea at Belvue Rooftop Bar
For a 360º view of Marbella and the sea, head straight to the Hotel’s Rooftop Bar, Belvue, when the sun has set. Surrounded by an ‘infinity’ glass frame, the wooden-decked terrace has beautiful white furniture and a cool minimalist feel that exudes elegance and luxury. This season, prestigious barman and brand ambassador Diego Cabrera has created a special cocktail menu that includes everything from a traditional Pisco punch or a refreshing Orange blossom, right through to ‘sour’ cocktails like the Gingerina. There are also cocktails for coffee lovers (try the Expresso Martini) and numerous mocktails, smoothies, and more. On Fridays, resident DJ Miss Iryna will be spinning top tunes and on Sundays, resident DJ Sidama will be taking over.
The Amàre Beach is just for adults so keep this in mind if you are planning on making a booking. It has areas which are suited to adult relaxation, including a beautiful spa where you can enjoy a singles’ or couples’ treatment. Activities like yoga on the beach and night parties cater to a guest’s social side, but there are also many spots in which to relax and just chill out – including the beach and pool.The rooms are beautifully designed, their simplicity and elegance calling the eye to the the most beautiful spot it could possibly find: the sea!
