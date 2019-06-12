What’s On this Summer?

From June 14 to September 15, guests and external clients will feast on delights by Mauricio Giovanini (whose Messina restaurant has one Michelin star) at pop-up restaurant, Hayaca at Amàre Beach. Latin cuisine is what this venue is all about. As noted by the Chef, “The sea is one of the elements that connects us to Latin America, and there is no better way to savour this type of cuisine, than at a beach club by the sea.” Dishes to watch out for include the fried banana with avocado and mango tartare, quisquilla and tamarind tiradillo, and the coco pudding with orange and ginger foam.

Cocktails Overlooking the Sea at Belvue Rooftop Bar

For a 360º view of Marbella and the sea, head straight to the Hotel’s Rooftop Bar, Belvue, when the sun has set. Surrounded by an ‘infinity’ glass frame, the wooden-decked terrace has beautiful white furniture and a cool minimalist feel that exudes elegance and luxury. This season, prestigious barman and brand ambassador Diego Cabrera has created a special cocktail menu that includes everything from a traditional Pisco punch or a refreshing Orange blossom, right through to ‘sour’ cocktails like the Gingerina. There are also cocktails for coffee lovers (try the Expresso Martini) and numerous mocktails, smoothies, and more. On Fridays, resident DJ Miss Iryna will be spinning top tunes and on Sundays, resident DJ Sidama will be taking over.

The Amàre Beach is just for adults so keep this in mind if you are planning on making a booking. It has areas which are suited to adult relaxation, including a beautiful spa where you can enjoy a singles’ or couples’ treatment. Activities like yoga on the beach and night parties cater to a guest’s social side, but there are also many spots in which to relax and just chill out – including the beach and pool.The rooms are beautifully designed, their simplicity and elegance calling the eye to the the most beautiful spot it could possibly find: the sea!

WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF THE AMÀRE BEACH HOTEL

www.amarehotels.com