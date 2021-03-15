Clarissa Dorn and Roel Haagmans pursued their love for light and crystal when they established the Windfall company in Munich back in 2004's summer, to pave new ways in crystal luminaires design. By then, Roel had made his name on the international scene with his designs for classical and oriental chandeliers for the Sultan Quabos Mosque in Muscat and the Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, and Clarissa brought long-term experience in art, interior design and organisation to the partnership. Together, they went on creating an illuminated history.
Words: MADDIE QUINN Photography: COURTESY OF WINDFALL
Their first joint design was called SCARLETT – a crystal cascade, encased by a transparent, colourful Organza cylinder shade – which to date continues to be very popular internationally. Shortly afterwards they gave life to HELLBOB, a new lighting concept for crystal chandeliers which entailed a sphere of crystal made to measure using their unique ‘Windfall curler’ technique.
The Windfall designs became characterised by floating crystal objects illuminated by cascading lights and the resulting effects induced surprisingly powerful emotions in those within their vicinity. Providing this kind of spatial charm soon set a new standard in luxurious lighting. Naturally, the unusual designs rapidly drew the attention of interior designers and private owners alike, and the company was soon commissioned to take part in projects all over the world. Like a tornado, Windfall has stirred up the traditional lighting sector.
The first major projects were commissioned by architects such as KCA International, David Chipperfield and SHH of London, and Paul Steelman Designs from Las Vegas through which many new designs and techniques were custom created.
In 2006, Windfall inaugurated the CLASSIC WITH A TWIST series with BALANCE, one of the most beloved chandeliers in the collection. BALANCE adapts to many different illumination projects and is particularly advanced with regards to the fluctuating dispersion of light.
This chandelier manages to be both modern and classic at the same time and has turned dreams into reality in both Arabic Palaces and the Royal Albert Hall, as well as in nightclubs in Brussels, bars in Moscow and in mansions all around the world, from Hollywood to Singapore.
LIVING UP TO THE GOLD STANDARD
The personal, passionate handling of their work, proximity to customers and the constant willingness to change has given this small company from the Maxvorstadt district of Munich the opportunity to collaborate with companies such as British Airways, Cartier International, Phillippe Starck, UN Studio, Candy & Candy, Roberto Cavalli and Montblanc.
But this achievement is not coincidental – projects such as Roberto Cavalli’s flagship store in Paris, the Casino at the Empire, Royal Albert Hall or the Ritz Carlton in Dublin, show that the success of Windfall’s work is down to visionary ideas and meticulous planning. It is in the focus on details as the decorations are planned down to the last millimetre, fortified by years of experience in chandelier creation. It is in the well-founded knowledge of ornamentation, the use of the best materials and a passionate dedication to the work. The reference list of projects, architects and light planners is a testament to the quality and the standard Windfall adheres to.
SHOWING OFF THE GOOD WORK
The years ahead were filled with presentations and trade shows that propelled the company forward. In September 2012 the ‘jewellers of light’ Clarissa and Roel opened their flagship showroom in Munich and in April 2013 they presented their new collections JEWEL THREE, FOUR, FIVE and SCOTTY in Milan, at the Palazzo Durini with great success. In April 2014, Windfall celebrated their 10th anniversary when returning to Milan to the now newly restored Palazzo, showcasing an even more impressive portfolio of new craft including SERENE, a chandelier produced in collaboration with the world-renowned French company Lalique.
The following year, staying on trend, they introduced visitors of the Milan Design Week to their unique interpretation of the potentialities the latest LED technologies could offer, embodied by SISSI Candle, JACK Lantern and SISSI Chandelier. Their popular classics such as the BALANCE, HELLBOB and FLOWERS chandeliers also made an appearance. Soon the chandelier SERENE took its seat in the French region of Alsace, radiating its crystal elegance in the sumptuous bar of the then newly opened Château Hochberg, and in the restaurant of the historical residence Villa René Lalique.
HITS AFTER HITS
After their journey touring all over Europe, more and more luxurious and spectacular concepts were born. Windfall broadened its offer of products by adding new colours with the Swarovski buds seen in the EDEN and FLOWER chandeliers. The JEWEL 2 and FLOATING CRYSTAL TIERS were one of the most noteworthy creations from this time, that were both included in the project Beau House in London, led by Oliver Burns, the well-known architectural studio specialised in luxury interiors.
Hits followed with the the JULES table lamp, the CORONA SUN wall lamp, the BOULES chandeliers collections, the LULA SILK and LULA PASSEMENT collections, as well as the EDEN wall lamp. Their latest novelties include the DOWNTOWN chandeliers and wall light, the DOWNTOWN ELEMENTS chandeliers, the BOULE FRAME chandeliers and the BOULE wall light. Windfall doesn’t seem to run out of inspiration to impress.
All their concepts can be made to size and planned into the environment of a property to achieve the best potential of that specific design and to create a dreamlike atmosphere. Grandiose, modern, romantic or classic they may be, their lights project the opulence of luxury living, with energy beaming around bounced off floating crystals, emulating the rays of sunshine in whichever part of the house they may be.