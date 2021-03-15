HITS AFTER HITS

After their journey touring all over Europe, more and more luxurious and spectacular concepts were born. Windfall broadened its offer of products by adding new colours with the Swarovski buds seen in the EDEN and FLOWER chandeliers. The JEWEL 2 and FLOATING CRYSTAL TIERS were one of the most noteworthy creations from this time, that were both included in the project Beau House in London, led by Oliver Burns, the well-known architectural studio specialised in luxury interiors.

Hits followed with the the JULES table lamp, the CORONA SUN wall lamp, the BOULES chandeliers collections, the LULA SILK and LULA PASSEMENT collections, as well as the EDEN wall lamp. Their latest novelties include the DOWNTOWN chandeliers and wall light, the DOWNTOWN ELEMENTS chandeliers, the BOULE FRAME chandeliers and the BOULE wall light. Windfall doesn’t seem to run out of inspiration to impress.

All their concepts can be made to size and planned into the environment of a property to achieve the best potential of that specific design and to create a dreamlike atmosphere. Grandiose, modern, romantic or classic they may be, their lights project the opulence of luxury living, with energy beaming around bounced off floating crystals, emulating the rays of sunshine in whichever part of the house they may be.