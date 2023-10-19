Business Women Community

Business Women Community was founded in 2021 by Latvian entrepreneur, Alexandra Force, with a view to “empowering women to be the change they wish to see.” From as far back as she can recall, Alexandra had a passion for connecting, sharing information, and helping others be their best selves. Her first forays into the professional world were in dancing. As a professionally trained dancer, she was delighted to teach children and teens the techniques of her craft, and she was able to hone vocational talents that would stand her in good stead throughout her career.

Alexandra made a career switch to IT when she moved to London with her partner at the time. She immersed herself in the competitive CRM industry, working for a prestigious salesforce consultancy firm. It was a groundbreaking move – and one she embraced with aplomb, Within very little time, she began working on big projects alongside top experts in the industry. She also travelled extensively after joining her partner’s IT firm, eventually returning to the UK to commence an exciting new role at a consultancy firm.

She built quite an impressive client list, working alongside top companies like L’Oreal, Veganuary, and Onfido. She successfully developed over 100 CRM and MarTech solutions before starting her own IT company in the UK, working alongside organisations the calibre of the London Stock Exchange Group.

The arrival of COVID brought her interpersonal and organisational skills to the fore, as she grew determined to help women in business succeed, despite tough economic times. She launched the Business Woman Community (BWC), holding business events and bringing women from various professions together. She eventually created communities in Bali and Riga in addition to Marbella, and began hosting weekly Mastermind events (in which women discuss business challenges and solutions) and networking dinners (which foster social connection).

BWC also organises trips to London, Portugal, and other cities, so members can attend conferences focusing on a myriad of topics – including Women in Technology. Members have the opportunity to attend a host of workshops, panel events, conferences, and seminars, and receive daily support and motivation.

The group will be hosting a three-day retreat for entrepreneurial women in Marbella from November 24 to 26 this year, to “connect the best of the best under one roof together with transformative coaches and teachers to bring new wisdom and a new state of mind.”

As if all this wasn’t enough to keep Alexandra busy, she is working on a new project – the launch of a business village with condo apartments, between the areas of Marbella and Estepona. “The business village is targeted at women who want to visit Marbella and stay for a longer time. A business village is something I always wish I had, and I’ve decided to take the plunge.”

As the saying goes, one step for Alexandra is a big leap for womankind, as her Business Women Community continues to work hard to create success, happiness, and meaning in women’s lives.

www.businesswomen.community