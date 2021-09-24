VILARNAU ROSÉ DELICAT – THE BEST WINE IN SPAIN

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food has awarded the 2021 Spanish Food Award for the Best Wine in Spain to the Vilarnau Ecological Brut Rosado Cava. The prestigious jury of these awards selected from the winners among the top rated wines in the Bacchus 2021 International Contest, where this cava obtained the highest distinction for the first time in its history, the Great Bacchus.

Caring for and nurturing the land is in the DNA of Vilarnau, whose vineyards and wines are 100% organic, which implies maximum respect for the biodiversity of the flora and fauna of its environment. Their artisanal cellar, combining tradition and modernity, derives its name from the fortified Romanesque house, Vila Arnau.

Vilarnau Rosé Delicat Ecológico is made predominantly from Garnacha grapes with a touch of pinot noir. Its delicate production process results in a pale pink cava of great aromatic complexity, very creamy, fresh and elegant. This ecological Reserve cava is suitable for vegans and is perfect to accompany appetisers, rice dishes, pasta and creamy desserts.