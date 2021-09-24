The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food has awarded the 2021 Spanish Food Award for the Best Wine in Spain to the Vilarnau Ecological Brut Rosado Cava. The prestigious jury of these awards selected from the winners among the top rated wines in the Bacchus 2021 International Contest, where this cava obtained the highest distinction for the first time in its history, the Great Bacchus.
Caring for and nurturing the land is in the DNA of Vilarnau, whose vineyards and wines are 100% organic, which implies maximum respect for the biodiversity of the flora and fauna of its environment. Their artisanal cellar, combining tradition and modernity, derives its name from the fortified Romanesque house, Vila Arnau.
Vilarnau Rosé Delicat Ecológico is made predominantly from Garnacha grapes with a touch of pinot noir. Its delicate production process results in a pale pink cava of great aromatic complexity, very creamy, fresh and elegant. This ecological Reserve cava is suitable for vegans and is perfect to accompany appetisers, rice dishes, pasta and creamy desserts.
VIÑAS DEL VERO CHARDONNAY 2020
The 2020 vintage of Viñas del Vero Chardonnay has been regaled with a Baco de Oro Award, by a jury who judged the best young Spanish wines of 2020. Freshness and typicality define the personality of Viñas del Vero Chardonnay, a white wine that has become one of the benchmarks of this variety in Spain. Coming from selected vineyards of this grape under the Somontano Denominación de Origen, this chardonnay follows a delicate production process overseen by José Ferrer, the bodega’s winemaker.
The result is a brilliant white, with aromas of citrus and tropical fruits. In the mouth it is enveloping and expressive with a pronounced finish, a reflection of the roots of Chardonnay in Somontano and the fruit of its long history. Served between 8 and 10ºC, Viñas del Vero Chardonnay is ideal to enjoy on summer days and as an accompaniment to all kinds of starters, salads and fish dishes.
Viñas del Vero is the leading winery in Somontano, acquiring its name from the river traversing the region, the Vero, located at the foot of the Pyrenees.