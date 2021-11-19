The 2021 Rankings

Europe is the pick of the crop for a vineyard adventure. The continent hogs 19 spots in the World’s Best Vineyards Top 50 with Spain’s own Marqués de Riscal in La Rioja crowned Europe’s top winery.

Now in its third year, 2021’s list represents 16 countries, including first-time entrants from Lebanon and Russia. But it’s not all about the wine. With no apologies to wine geeks, location, ambiance, views, architecture, food and service are just as important. Rankings are based on nominations from a Voting Academy of over 500 wine and travel experts in 18 global regions who have tried and tested 1,500 wineries between them.

“There is no single definition for an amazing vineyard experience in the same way as there is no single definition for an amazing wine,” said WBV’s Andrew Reed at 2021’s reveal, live-streamed from the Schloss Johannisberg winery in Rheingau, Germany. “By shining the light on wine tourism, the message gets out to more people to come and discover the uniqueness of wine and where it is made.”

Chile and Portugal had the most wineries in the Top 50 with seven apiece, followed by Argentina with six. Spain tied France with four: the Tio Pepe Bodega in Jerez was listed #9, Familia Torres, #26 and Abadía Retuerta’s magnificent monastic complex in Castilla y León, #32.