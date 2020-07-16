A Skill Born of Passion

Xanty’s childhood love for food preparation was deepened by a motorbike accident he had at 30. “ I suffered a heart attack and during recovery it became clear to me that I wanted to cook to make people happy. This emotion has guided me throughout my career and it is always my ultimate goal.

If you like to keep up on gourmet news then you undoubtedly have read about the Acánthum team’s laudable efforts with World Central Kitchen (WCK). Chef José Andrés non-profit organisation. WCK has been playing a key role in helping to feed the needy during the COVID crisis. “The World Central kitchen contacted us and we were keen to be part of the project.

For seven weeks, our staff worked in our kitchens, preparing a total of 26,900 meals for vulnerable members of society.” The staff joined a select group of restaurants around Spain, who also lent their support to Andres’ acclaimed project. Chef Elías now has his sights set on the reopening of Acánthum to the general public under COVID-related-restrictions.

He has taken this time to strategise, defining a new path for his team to tread. When I ask him if his restaurant has had to make any renovations to adopt recommended regulations. He answers, “Funnily enough, Acánthum always had a distance of over 2m between tables. The restaurant has a capacity for 70 diners but we only accept 22 to enhance the sense of intimacy and privacy, in line with our diners’ preference.”