If you are into Cuban music, then you know that many of these artists have changed the shape of music as we know it, having invented genres such as the cha-cha-cha, so well-loved in the four corners of the globe and such a popular choice for the world’s top dancers. “Never before have so many of Cuba’s most important orchestras worked on one LP together.

This work is a homage to them,” says Yanela, who produced the album, composed each song, and arranged the musical pieces herself. It was number one in Cuba this summer and the song Será, which “fuses gospel, soul, and Cuban music” as many of Yanela’s songs do, was also the number one hit in Colombia. “We held the album launch at the Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski La Habana, as I had performed for many years at the Kempinski Hotel Bahía Beach Club in Estepona and they invited me to hold the premiere at their sister hotel in Cuba.” The Kempinski La Habana is arguably the city’s swishest hotel; a fitting place indeed to host so many stars of the Cuban music world.

Gathering so many great musicians to work on one defining album may seem like an insurmountable obstacle, but not for Yanela, who tells me that many of them have been her mentors and “have watched me grow and develop.” Indeed, Yanela’s family has always been deeply steeped in music. Her grandfather was a famous jazz trumpet player and her grandmother a professional singer. As a child, she achieved a highly coveted spot at the Escuela Nacional de Art in Cuba, where she studied violin and piano, specialising in choral conducting.