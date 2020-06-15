Zaha Hadid’s Sensual Architecture

By 2012 – the time of the London Olympics, for which she designed the eye-catching Aquatics Centre, Zaha Hadid’s international reputation was well and truly established, and she had become the first female starchitect on the firmament of stellar names such as Foster, Nouvel, Gehry, Calatrava and Koolhaas, her former professor. The pupil had become the master, and now elevated by Queen Elizabeth II to the title of Dame, the big-ticket commissions came rolling in. Zaha Hadid now had the pick of the world’s exciting projects, and it shows in creations such as the enigmatic Galaxy SOHO multiuse complex in Beijing, whose mesmerising curvilinear forms appear to roll out in a continuous, uninterrupted flow. This endows the structure with a harmonious fluidity and unity that is coherent, pleasing and unique.

Another classic example of organically flowing design of great sensuality is the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Azerbaijan, almost the closest she came to creating a great urban project in the land of her birth. Though the Library and Learning Center of the Vienna University of Economics and Business was more linear in style, its interior treatment is typical of the fluid design concept of Hadid, and the sensory impact it evokes. Even when working on a design plaza in Seoul, she added organically flowing shapes, though towards the latter part of her career – which was cut short – there was a further evolution into a blend of softer-edged and jagged angles, a sort of distillation of what had gone before. This was evident in future classic designs in China and Hong Kong, which were to be among her last works.