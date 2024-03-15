Stylish Interior Design

The timeless chic of Zoco Home is where Scandinavian design meets a Mediterranean setting, and this has seen buyers of a growing number of nationalities take to the brand. If the initial client base was primarily Northern European that has now expanded to include buyers from across Europe and also the Americas and the Middle East. Zoco Home provides a full interior design service for homeowners and commercial enterprises, and its projects extend from the Costa del Sol outwards to different parts of Europe and places such as Costa Rica, Jordan, and Indonesia. “We were contacted by a luxury hotel in Bali with the request to decorate the resort,” says Johanna. “They loved our style and felt it complements the Bali setting, which is very gratifying to hear.” On the Costa del Sol, Zoco Home also provides a full renovation and rebuild service that ranges from villas to a recently completed historic home in Marbella’s Old Town.

The project brings such a property into the 21st century, incorporating all the modern luxuries and comforts we desire in a classic building while respecting its architectural heritage and indeed celebrating it. “Modern and classical can go very well together. We loved working on this house because it provided such a rich backdrop to design, renovate, and decorate around, and the resulting blend of modern style and comfort combined with classical details is very pleasing.” The collections of Zoco Home have a timeless quality because they are not trend-following. The look and feel is fresh, clean, and contemporary, but fits so well into both modern and more traditional homes because it has a natural feel about it that isn’t stark or austere.

“We celebrate living in a climate and setting such as this through our collection of furniture,” says Johanna, “and we seek to create decoration that suits the homes here, be they modern or traditional, villas or apartments. A house decorated with Zoco Home should be an extension of the lifestyle you want to enjoy here.” But not just here, as the brand is enjoying increasing success in markets with a similar feel, across the Mediterranean and beyond.

The new showroom in Marbella brings this lifestyle concept to our doorstep in an area that is very well matched to it. The showroom in itself is well worth a visit – it offers a fresh new concept of presenting furniture and the supporting interior design and renovation services, in an environment that is as comfortable and welcoming as it is stylish. Zoco Home at the entrance of Puerto Banús will soon have a stylish chic café and organic food haven that will add to what is already a uniquely pleasant setting in which to gather inspiration for your home’s look, feel, and ambience.