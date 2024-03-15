The opening of the stunning new Zoco Home showroom in Puerto Banús brings far more than just beautiful furniture to this part of the coast – behind it is a philosophy based on the art of living.
The brand Zoco Home has won a growing following on this coast with its signature line of furniture and decorative items that ranges from beds and sofas to chairs, tables, carpets, throws, lamps and more – from large to small and incorporating both indoor and outdoor furnishing. Zoco Home is there for both the overall look and the detail, and produces its own collection in made-to-measure perfection. The inspiration for the designs that have caught the eye at the brand’s Mijas showroom, and which can now also be experienced in Marbella itself, comes from a way of thinking. Or rather, a way of living, as the spark that kindles the flame of creativity is lit by a philosophy that blends comfort and style with nature and a sense of well-being. A Zoco Home is light, natural and rich in soft tones and comfortable textures.
“We love to work with materials such as wood, stone, micro-cement, linen and also washable fabrics that have the look and feel of linen but are very practical,” says Johanna Weckström, who founded Zoco Home.
In keeping with her philosophy, the teak used is not just responsibly sourced, but actually recycled. In addition to the well-established showroom in Mijas, the brand also has an active online market, with clients across Europe and gradually beyond falling for a style that suits the Mediterranean setting so well with its visible touches of sun-inspired design. “Essentially, we marry a Scandinavian focus on design, style, comfort, and quality with the visual creativity that comes from settings such as Ibiza, the Aegean Islands, Morocco, Tulum, and also southern Spain. The result is a collection in which form follows function in the sense of comfort, durability, and functionality, but through which we’ve also arrived at an aesthetic that fits the Marbella way of life wonderfully.”
Style With A Difference
The fact that Zoco Home does things differently is evident in its showrooms. If the Mijas shop impresses, the new one in Puerto Banús will truly have you amazed. The venue is imposing in itself, but Zoco Home has created another level of home styling concept here that needs to be seen, and experienced. “The homes and ambiences we create through our furniture are above all sensory, and in our view that’s how it should be. Your home should be a showcase, to be sure, but above all it should be the place that makes you feel happy, gives you energy, and is a special spot to come back to. For this reason, our decors are not just about looking good, but also very much about creating an atmosphere that forms an integral part of your lifestyle. In Marbella, that means making the most of the light, the views, the wonderful homes, and of course outdoor living.”
“Modern and classical can go very well together. We loved working on this house because it provided such a rich backdrop to design, renovate, and decorate around, and the resulting blend of modern style and comfort combined with classical details is very pleasing”
Stylish Interior Design
The timeless chic of Zoco Home is where Scandinavian design meets a Mediterranean setting, and this has seen buyers of a growing number of nationalities take to the brand. If the initial client base was primarily Northern European that has now expanded to include buyers from across Europe and also the Americas and the Middle East. Zoco Home provides a full interior design service for homeowners and commercial enterprises, and its projects extend from the Costa del Sol outwards to different parts of Europe and places such as Costa Rica, Jordan, and Indonesia. “We were contacted by a luxury hotel in Bali with the request to decorate the resort,” says Johanna. “They loved our style and felt it complements the Bali setting, which is very gratifying to hear.” On the Costa del Sol, Zoco Home also provides a full renovation and rebuild service that ranges from villas to a recently completed historic home in Marbella’s Old Town.
The project brings such a property into the 21st century, incorporating all the modern luxuries and comforts we desire in a classic building while respecting its architectural heritage and indeed celebrating it. “Modern and classical can go very well together. We loved working on this house because it provided such a rich backdrop to design, renovate, and decorate around, and the resulting blend of modern style and comfort combined with classical details is very pleasing.” The collections of Zoco Home have a timeless quality because they are not trend-following. The look and feel is fresh, clean, and contemporary, but fits so well into both modern and more traditional homes because it has a natural feel about it that isn’t stark or austere.
“We celebrate living in a climate and setting such as this through our collection of furniture,” says Johanna, “and we seek to create decoration that suits the homes here, be they modern or traditional, villas or apartments. A house decorated with Zoco Home should be an extension of the lifestyle you want to enjoy here.” But not just here, as the brand is enjoying increasing success in markets with a similar feel, across the Mediterranean and beyond.
The new showroom in Marbella brings this lifestyle concept to our doorstep in an area that is very well matched to it. The showroom in itself is well worth a visit – it offers a fresh new concept of presenting furniture and the supporting interior design and renovation services, in an environment that is as comfortable and welcoming as it is stylish. Zoco Home at the entrance of Puerto Banús will soon have a stylish chic café and organic food haven that will add to what is already a uniquely pleasant setting in which to gather inspiration for your home’s look, feel, and ambience.
