A Place To Relish

The iconic restaurant is located at Plaza Altomirano close to the main Church Square. Passing through the arch with the menu displayed alongside, you traverse a front terrace very popular with diners in summer, before entering the main restaurant. Here cosy tables enjoy a birds eye view of the kitchen, always a hive of activity. To the rear of the restaurant is located their covered garden terrace with a glass roof, sections of which can be opened to the stars. It’s a pretty place, with sofa seating on the edges and linen covered tables with wrought-iron chairs, large wicker basket lamps overhead, and plenty of foliage comprising ferns, verdant plants and palms.

Lingering in this relaxing oasis is pleasant indeed, with a convivial ambience engendered by nice music and the ebb and flow of other diners chatting at surrounding tables. The waiting staff are super friendly making you feel you are part of the family, at once adding to the enjoyment of the occasion.