Coming back to Zozoï in Marbella’s Casco Antiguo is always a pleasure, not only for the warm welcome from Celine Debonnet and her team, but also as the food never fails to impress.
Words: JAMES SINCLAIR, Photography: KEVIN HORN
A Place To Relish
The iconic restaurant is located at Plaza Altomirano close to the main Church Square. Passing through the arch with the menu displayed alongside, you traverse a front terrace very popular with diners in summer, before entering the main restaurant. Here cosy tables enjoy a birds eye view of the kitchen, always a hive of activity. To the rear of the restaurant is located their covered garden terrace with a glass roof, sections of which can be opened to the stars. It’s a pretty place, with sofa seating on the edges and linen covered tables with wrought-iron chairs, large wicker basket lamps overhead, and plenty of foliage comprising ferns, verdant plants and palms.
Lingering in this relaxing oasis is pleasant indeed, with a convivial ambience engendered by nice music and the ebb and flow of other diners chatting at surrounding tables. The waiting staff are super friendly making you feel you are part of the family, at once adding to the enjoyment of the occasion.
A Chef Who Delivers
The kitchen is headed up by maestro, Maxime Lenoir, who joined the current set-up seven years ago and has hardly missed a day since. So adept at working with his dedicated kitchen staff has he become that they can even cater events for 40 people ordering freely from the menu. Key values in this kitchen include fresh produce, teamwork and a consistency which has garnered the premises a loyal following. The menu is fairly compact but sufficiently diverse to cater to even the most fervent of regular diners. We prepared to get in the mood for the feast that was to follow with a couple of house cocktails.
Food To Dream Of
Following an appetiser of Hummus with Breadsticks, both home made and impossible to resist, our party savoured three starters which all hit the spot. The Butterfish Ceviche with Coconut Milk, Lime, Chilli and Fresh Coriander was wonderfully refreshing, while the Mexican Croquets with Guacamole and Salad and the Prawns Diabolo in a Creamy Sauce with Cognac and Chilli really spiced up our palates.
Our main courses dully arrived and, as with the entrées, were very enticing in their presentation. A big mention must go to a special on the evening, the Cod Fillet, covered by slices of pickled ginger, with Oyster Sauce and seasonal Vegetables. The fish was perfectly cooked, with the the flakes just sliding on the fork, delivering a fusion of contrasting flavours. We also made short work of a velvety Beef Tartar, lusciously melting in the mouth, coming with a smooth salad and crunchy gherkins, and the Black-Jack Tenderloin Steak, served in a creamy black pepper and Jack Daniel’s Sauce, accompanied of course with pukka Pommes Frites.
We finished this wonderful meal with a fresh Strawberry Pavlova, Maravilla – a meringue base covered in whipped cream with dark chocolate shavings, and a delicious Caramel Ice Cream Cocktail with Caramelised Popcorn.
For dining on this level, in a wonderful setting with a great atmosphere, we definitively recommend that you make a reservation soon.
INFO
Zozoï Restaurante
Plaza Altamirano, Marbella Old Town.
Open Every evening for dinner from 7pm to midnight, Closed Tuesday.
Tel: 952 858 868
www.zozoi.com