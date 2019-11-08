Perched on the Hotel rooftop by the stunning infinity pool, Akira enchants with views of the sparkling sea. Two rows of white leather sunbeds flank the long rectangular pool, exuding millennial chic from every pore. Akira taps into the modern penchant for bar-style dining, made popular by Dabiz Muñoz, whose Street XO restaurants in London and Madrid are all the rage among trendy urbanites. At Akira, you can sit at the dining bar or in the lounge area, forgetting all about traditional white tablecloths and formal arrangements. Here, it’s all about movement, sharing, and freedom. If you like Japanese rap, this is the perfect place to catch the latest hits from this genre. It all makes for a lively, youthful atmosphere that invites authentic ‘winding down’ after a day’s work.

At the head of the kitchens is Hernán Soria – Chef and owner of the Japanese Club of Málaga. He has a rich and fascinating history. Originally hailing from Argentina, he worked for seven years for a Japanese family that owned the popular Tao Japanese and Asian Restaurant in Buenos Aires. During this time, he learned to prepare traditional foods using time-honoured techniques and ingredients. The family then sent him to Okinawa, where he honed his skills while picking up the Japanese language. Destiny took Hernán to Miami, New York, and London (where he worked for Nobu and chic establishment UMU). At these iconic establishments, his ability as a sushi Chef served him well.

Finally, the Chef was seduced by the warm climes of Monaco, where he fulfilled the role of Head Sushi Chef at the Pacific Monte Carlo. A fervent world traveller, he admits that on one occasion, he chose his destination by “pointing at a map and heading to wherever my finger landed.” He eventually settled in Spain because his family hailed from this country and he thought it would be an ideal spot to bring his love for Japanese cuisine to a new audience.