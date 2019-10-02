In addition to crafting menus, Andrés is also on hand for any special wishes diners may have. The MC Group is known for its highly personalised approach to client service. “Yesterday, a family asked me to create a menu with various vegetarian dishes – including salads, lasagna, and tofu options. Last week, a client who had digestive issues asked me to teach him how to cook healthy dishes, so I gave him a private workshop.” It’s all in a day’s work; Andrés likes to please and surprise.

At the MC, Andrés will be concocting creations made primarily with lean chicken and fish, foregoing red meat for an extra health push.”Many of the dishes will be vegan, made with tofu, seitan, tempeh, beans, and seeds – without sacrificing an iota of flavour.” The Chef is also big on superfoods; he introduces antioxidant-rich ingredients like matcha, turmeric, and spirulina, into many recipes. This summer, he has already displayed his talent with a host of refreshing marvels such as a creamy gazpacho/salmorejo made with mango, cherry, and watermelon, as well as a clean fennel and leek crème. “The resort has its own organic garden, so we source many herbs and spices directly from our backyard,” he says.

Andrés wants diners to know that nutritious food need not be boring – quite the contrary! “Healthy haute cuisine is my thing. Vegan dishes, for instance, can taste just as good as those containing meat. In fact, there is nothing you can’t do with the right technique. You can make delicious soups, stews, and even meat-free ‘steaks’ that don’t make diners feel that they are making any sacrifices.”

Andrés is as mad about healthy desserts and sides as he is about mains. Thus, he makes wonderful gluten-free bread, protein balls, and desserts such as brownies and carrot cake – all of which contain zero sugar. Instead, he uses alternatives like honey and Xylitol. The cakes don’t even contain flour! Here’s a secret: Andrés pulverises almonds instead to give his cakes consistency and ‘body’. He shows me one of his star creations: a delicate peach carpaccio served with caramelised date and a blueberry vinaigrette – talk about indulging in guilt-free pleasures!

Andrés is excited about joining the MC team, which is famed for its passion for keeping up with the latest international trends. The management has an open, supportive attitude towards staff, thus fostering the kind of creativity and innovation that abounds in this visionary yet down-to-earth Chef with a thirst for learning. His latest area of research? Nutrigenomics – the study of how nutrition and genes interact. By continuing to experiment and expand his mind, while working hard on his fitness, he is a fine example of how treating yourself right can result in an optimal level of health and happiness.

WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF THE MARBELLA CLUB

www.marbellaclubwellness.com