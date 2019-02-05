Hotel Almenara – Sotogrande

The Almenara is one of my all-time favourite spas. Being an Elysium Spa, you are guaranteed quality and exclusivity with a great hydrotherapy circuit to help you unwind before sampling a truly fantastic massage or facial. Unlike other spas, the use of the circuit is free when booking a treatment, so make sure to take advantage of this great feature. I visited last year with my sister as a graduation treat, for some much-needed relaxation after a busy final year at University. Given that it was a bank holiday weekend, we expected it to be busy, but upon arrival we discovered that we had the whole place to ourselves, making the experience more special than just your average spa.

Based at one of Sotogrande’s top golf courses, you can enjoy the extensive pool overlooking the hotel’s outdoor swimming pool surrounded by beautiful greenery, the perfect place to unwind. Within the Jacuzzi pool are powerful jets to stand under to release the tension of day-to-day life, and leave your back and shoulders feeling relaxed again.

In addition to the standard treatments of massages, facials, manicures and pedicures, the spa also offers a range of endermologie treatments, to ensure that your skin is at its peak condition, improving tone and radiance, aiding circulation, and reducing the appearance of cellulite. With Valentine’s Day coming up, be sure to treat your loved one to a couples massage, available in their double treatment room.

Stay at the hotel for a romantic weekend to also take advantage of the impressive 27-hole golf course, split into three nine-hole circuits, aiming for a hole-in-one before heading to the club’s impressive ‘Veinteocho’ terrace upstairs. Here you can enjoy the outstanding views and beautiful weather while sampling some delightful international cuisine washed down with your favourite tipple.

www.hotelamenara.com/spa