Life 4U is the fitting name of Veronika’s business, founded with one essential aim: to make life easier for people relocating to the Coast. “Since I moved here myself, I know all the challenges involved – everything from locating the right home to finding a good veterinarian.” Life 4U guides newcomers to the area, with advice or referrals for visas and other permits, home searches, accountancy/tax advice, insurance, healthcare, kids (schools, clubs, etc.), pets, sports and lifestyle choices, and utilities. The company suits Veronika to a tee: “I completed my Law degree in the Czech Republic and although I cannot practise as a lawyer here, my business is the perfect avenue through which to exercise my legal skills,” she says. She understands that people coming to a new country can often feel ‘lost’. They wish to make their own discoveries, without feeling like they are missing out on ‘insider knowledge’ that can make a big difference to their lifestyle.

Heeding the Call for Change

Earlier this year, Veronika made a life-changing journey to Tanzania alongside Collective Calling. If you are a regular reader of , then you will know that this organisation was founded by hardworking couple, Paul and Gemma Carr. Indeed, this dynamic duo is the reason why Veronika was motivated to head directly to Tanzania: “They are such genuine people. They work personally on their projects and make real change happen and that inspired me to make a similar change in my own life. I have three children and I wanted them to understand how privileged they are compared to children in some other parts of the world. I wanted to do something they could see with their own eyes and this project gave me the chance to do that.” Three months after starting the round of vaccinations required, Veronika took the 36-hour journey (comprising four flights) to Tanzania.

What is Collective Calling?

Collective Calling is a Spanish registered NGO with international permissions that carries out ‘boots on the ground’ projects to accomplish its objectives. Currently, the charity is working on the Centre of Hope – a transitional rescue centre for street children. Veronika joined Paul, Gemma, and other volunteers to set it up, with three main aims: to rescue, rehabilitate, and reintegrate. The main goal is “to help get children back home.”

An Emotional Journey

Veronika had to prepare well for her journey; it would open her eyes to a level of suffering she (and indeed most people) could not imagine existed. “As our vehicle drove through the area, outside, there were so many children just walking or standing in the streets, without attending school, many without a home to go to.” What has propelled many of them to such a life is extreme poverty. “Sometimes, families are so poor that they can no longer afford to sustain the eldest child and the latter ends up on the street.”

Prostitution is also rife. At the Centre of Hope, four of the 15 children were pulled directly from child prostitution. Collective Calling’s Outreach Team works to build a relationship of trust with the children, equipping them mentally, emotionally, and spiritually for long-term success at home with their families. Veronika is filled with emotion as she talks about how happy the children were to find a home in this rescue centre. “Some had never slept on a bed before.” Despite having nothing, she says, they were incredibly generous. “During my two-week stay, not once did the children fight over possessions.”