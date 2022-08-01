The Heat Is On!

Welcome to the August edition of essential which, like the weather, is almost too hot to handle in terms of searing content.

We step aboard Sir Richard Branson’s new Mediterranean Virgin Voyages and experience the pleasures of going to sea in a catamaran.

Back on dry land, marvel at the new Aston Martin Valhalla Hybrid, and relive iconic cars from yesteryear on their special anniversary years. Find out why there is an explosion going on in the luxury watch market and see how trying on clothes virtually is changing the industry.

“ROLL OUT THOSE LAZY, HAZY, CRAZY DAYS OF SUMMER” – Nat King Cole

Enjoy our exclusive interview with Anne Hathaway. We also talk with Darryn Welch, owner of Hustle n’ Flow about his new baby, House of Flow.

Rene Zimmer presents a stunning new hotel project in Mallorca and Giles Brown delivers some amusing anecdotes about his life as a radio presenter.

Finally, don’t miss our report on The Beach at La Reserva Sotogrande, the place to be this summer.

Happy reading!