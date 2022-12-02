As this month sees festive frolics reaching a crescendo, embrace and savour it, enjoying time together with family and friends.

We bring you lots of holiday cheer to help mellow you into the mood, including some suggested seasonal traditions to indulge in, tips on how to have greener decorations, some of the latest perfumes for presents, a guide to giving wine as a gift, and even some stocking fillers for pets.

Christmas is synonymous with snow, to be found aplenty in Norway at this time of year and also nearer to home in Sierra Nevada, where Puente Romano has just launched the Hotel Maribel.

“Family, where life begins and love never ends” Amy Rees

Check out the stylish refurbishment of Villa Valeria by Antima, some golden bathroom designs, and a stunning occasion wear feature shot in a luxury Marbella property.

Elsewhere, we marvel at the svelte lines of the new Pagani Utopia and preview the much-awaited Avatar 2: The Way of Water, in combination with an exclusive interview with the female lead, Zoe Saldana.

Finally, indulge your tastebuds to the max, taking your cue from revered establishments like Boho Club, Martín Berasategui, and El Xato.

Happy Holidays!