Change Is Good.

With World leaders playing a dangerous game of brinksmanship, this month we focus on health – both our own and that of the planet we depend on for our survival.

Be prepared to be impressed by PROTEUSTM, the underwater equivalent of the space station, presented recently by Fabien Cousteau at Sutus by Les Roches. Find out about the programme of carbon-free dining and tree planting being pursued by sustainable local restaurant Breathe, and consider reviving body and mind at sublime Urban Wellness Resorts.

It’s 100 years since Howard Carter discovered the entrance to the Pharaoh Tutankhamen’s tomb, read about this landmark discovery and its ramifications.

“If you don’t like the way the world is, you change it… one step at a time”

Marian Wright Edelman

Flair also dominates these pages, with features on The Art – Interior Design, fashion trends, and a preview of the Deus Vayanne EV Sports Supercar. We present American stars, Alex Kinsey, former US X Factor winner, and Grammy-nominated singer songwriter, iLana Armida, who gave us an exclusive interview during their recent visit to Marbella.

Finally, revel in our Gastronomic Tour of Anantara Villa Padierna, where we relive a perfect evening sampling food from five distinct gourmet venues located within this luxurious Tuscan Palace.

Enjoy!