Let It Be!

Take a step back from the frenetic activity on the Coast, slow down, and savour life in one of the nicest spots on the planet. To help achieve this state of mind, find somewhere cool and comfortable to enjoy your copy of Essential.

This edition has a distinctly Italian theme, as you will see from reading on. We embark on a tour of Tuscany, surely a favourite destination for many of us, and we become acquainted with the new Vincci Larios Diez, close to Málaga’s cathedral, occupying a tastefully restored period building.

We preview the highly anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, finally being released later this month, and delve into NASA’s DART mission which is due to impact with Dimorphos at the end of September.

“Every Moment of Life is Precious and can Never Happen Again” Zelig Pliskin

If supercars excite you, don’t miss our presentation of the stunning new Lamborghini Countach. Find out also about the world’s most expensive car – a Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé, which has nearly tripled the previous record at auction.

For sparkling diamonds with profound romantic symbolism, look no further than Recarlo Jewellery, founded in Piemonte, Italy, 55 years ago, and available at Ideal Joyeros in Puerto Banús.

Locally, be prepared to be bowled over by Lavele’s remarkable El Unico at La Zagaleta, toast Ambience Home Design on their 20th Anniversary, and get ready for the 2nd edition of Marbella Design Week, hitting town on the 22nd.

Relax!