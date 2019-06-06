The days are stretching and it’s noticeably hotting up on the Coast and not just in terms of the thermometer. There’s a lot going on and, reflecting that, welcome to our June edition which is full of great content.

This month you can read up on the vegan revolution, currently in vogue, and 5G – do the benefits outweigh the risks? We also feature the new release Yesterday, coming from Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis, and out this month. Décor features prominently in these pages, with reports on the new collections at Roche Bobois, and an exposé of an exquisitely crafted villa on Las Brisas Golf.

See also reviews on new developments The Edge and Casas del Mar. In the great outdoors, we reach for the sky with a spectacular visit to the magnificent Swiss Alps, and more locally we complete a dizzying trek along the Caminito del Rey. Finally, join us in savouring tastebud sensations at the wonderful dining venues of Kabuki Raw at Hotel Finca Cortesin and Thai Gallery at Hotel Puente Romano.