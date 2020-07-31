STAY SAFE THIS SUMMER!

Welcome to the August edition of the Coast’s best-loved magazine. The message this month is to go out and enjoy life while taking good care of yourself and we suggest some great options to consider.

We enjoy the pristine beauty of the Austrian lakes in relative seclusion and return via a grand tour of Spain designed by travel specialists, Cris&Kim, visiting some of its most emblematic treasures and languishing in luxurious lodgings. Closer to home, we find out why Finca Cortesin continues to be regaled with multiple awards from the travel industry.

Join us for a burn in the new Ferrari SF90 Stradale, the fastest Ferrari road car ever, check out our spotlight on iconic Dive Watches, and recall great sporting rivalries.

We also focus on George Orwell’s ground-breaking Animal Farm, which was published 75 years ago this month and is now being re-released as an illustrated anniversary edition.

Finally, among an abundance of content, don’t miss our features on Circular Homes and Albariño Wines, and find out why the Marbella Property Market is going into overdrive.