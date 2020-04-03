HOME IS THE STARTING PLACE OF LOVE, HOPE AND DREAMS

On behalf of the Essential team who have prepared this issue while working from home, we hope that it finds you well and in good spirits.

Due to the COVID-19 situation we cannot distribute a printed Essential edition currently. But fear not! We now delivered an enhanced digital version to divert, entertain and inform you in these troubled times.

WHAT IS IN ESSENTIAL MAGAZINE APRIL 2020?

Our reader-friendly layouts include dynamic features on Virtual Travel and the beautiful Spring in Andalucía. Sample Alexander McQueen’s latest collection, and marvel at the opulence of Benalús on Marbella’s Golden Mile.

To empower you through these difficult days, you can find a number of helpful articles.

We write about HomeDoctor that can give you a quick assessment directly online. See how to deal with Loneliness, and what Breathing Techniques can aid with anxiety and asthma. You can also discover El Corte Inglés’ What’s Hot Helpline providing a quick and safe solution for your shopping.

We present hot new video games guaranteed to transport you to other worlds and some interesting Books to engross yourself in. We review the best Soundbars to make your viewing experience exemplary, and Toys to Occupy your Pets.

Find out about Top Food Trends, Multi Award-Winning Olive Oil, and why Tempranillo Wines are so popular.

Relive Steve McQueen’s San Francisco car chase scene with the new Ford Mustang Bullitt 2020 and see What’s Cool in Spain and further afield.

Companies and individuals are coming up with benevolent measures to help people in times of need. We report on a number of these laudable initiatives. Who knows how long the lockdown will last and when we will be able to begin to resume our lives as before?

One thing seems certain however, that by then humanity will have undergone a fundamental transformation. This may present us with an opportunity to behave in a more caring and compassionate way, which would benefit both our fellow earth dwellers and the planet itself.

Stay well and stay safe!