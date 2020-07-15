I found one recipe that had just three ingredients, all of which I happened to have at home, so I went for it. Our regular readers know I wouldn’t dare recommend something that was a waste of time so I hope you trust me when I tell you that this recipe is definitely worth trying.

Imagine taking just five minutes to make a massive bucket of ice-cream that your family can enjoy for various days. I added a fourth ingredient just because I felt like it – unsweetened cocoa powder, the kind that usually goes into chocolate cake. The result was a creamy treat that only requires around half an hour to soften up before being served. Therefore, the one proviso is that you will need to pull it out of the freezer at the start of lunch or dinner. By the time you are ready for dessert, it will be ‘just right’.

So, let’s get to the recipe. This one serves around four but you can make double if you want a nice bucket you can dip into for a few days.