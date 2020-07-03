Green Village has launched in Marbella, what is becoming the largest organic supermarket in the region!
Featuring a portfolio of more than 5,000 certified products ranging from food to cosmetics, dietary supplements, baby food and household cleaning products. Around 30 per cent of its products are fruits and vegetables that come from local agriculture. The grocery offers home delivery and drive-in services. Openings in Málaga, Benalmádena, Fuengirola, Estepona, Seville and Granada are already being studied.
Avda. del Prado Local 184, Marbella. Tel: 952 086 851. www.greenvillage.com