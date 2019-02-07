This month, get close with your significant other, enjoy a passionate evening on Valentine’s Day alongside some aphrodisiacs to get you in the mood for love, and review our suggested romantic retreats for an amorous holiday of a lifetime.

Style abounds in this month’s essential with the presentation of the new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, chic couture from Roberto Verino, and a feature on flamboyant Spanish architect, Santiago Calatrava.

We also savour sumptuous pampering at some of the most special Spas in southern Spain, check-in to the renowned Royal Hideaway Hotel La Bobadilla, and visit famed Rioja winery, Muga in Haro.

Elsewhere, we report on the world’s largest ocean clean-up, preview recommended HBO series to look out for this year, and investigate cool trends in home décor.

Happy reading!