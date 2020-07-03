New-Look Branding

It starts with a clean, stylish reinterpretation of Nordica’s logo and corporate branding, whose black-and-white tone and detailing are both sleek and professional, and continues into a newly styled range of marketing and communication material, from window cards and email signatures to slick new business cards and brochures, contracts and documents that cover everything from the sales process to marketing, rentals, overall administration and customer service.

Newly Updated Website

The new Nordica website has been modernised to follow the new style and it now offers fully optimised information, interactivity and ease of use. The website is due to go live very shortly, and already you can see their fleet of corporate cars proudly bearing the new-look colours of Nordica.

Visit Their Offices

Not ones to do things by halves, the Nordica team have also redecorated their office to give an already welcoming working environment a fresh, new look and ambience that is stylish, professional, comfortable and welcoming all at once.

The team reminds everyone to stay safe and hopes to welcome you to their offices in person again soon.

www.nordicasalesandrentalsmarbella.com