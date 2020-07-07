Outdoor Travel

Most people spend around 90 per cent of their time indoors – a fact that is detrimental to both their physical and mental health. Destinations that beckon travellers outdoors – think the beach, golf destinations, mountainside resorts offering trekking and waterfall swimming – will be all the rage for those wishing to reconnect with the ‘greater life force’ that somehow seems to favour natural spots.

Where to go? How does Western, Cape, South Africa sound for safari lovers? Scrublands, blossoming flowers, fragrant heathers, wild heather, and gorgeous animals like zebras are just a few highlights you may encounter during your stay.

Where to stay? Why not opt to rest at one of National Geographic’s Unique Lodges of the World? These are centred around diving and snorkelling destinations, aurora borealis shows, wildlife watching, and more.