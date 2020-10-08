Autumn in Andalucía is glorious! Welcome to the October/November edition which will be distributed during both months along the Coast. With additional time on your hands, we suggest you get comfortable as you peruse the content of this issue.

Our lead feature on Autumn in Andalucía will get you in the mood for the mellow months ahead. We also hop on board with solo pilot Garrett Fisher as he describes his evocative flight experiences which have resulted in the publication of a number of books.

The start of the new golf season here in southern Spain was our cue for discovering which famous designers are responsible for some of the area’s most famous courses.

Find out how the BMW M8 Competition Coupé is the most powerful BMW ever produced and marvel at the flowing lines of Mango’s new collection, Life in Bloom, made from 100 per cent sustainable fabrics.

We talk with time-honoured realtor, Callum Swan, check out the dynamic property tours being created on video by new kids on the block, the MaroBrothers, and take a tour of luxury contemporary new development, La Fuente, by Marbella’s Golden Mile.

Fellow Italian, Dario Poli reviews the consummate talent of Ennio Morricone whom the world lost in July, and we profile another genius in the making, Pablo Castillo of Savor in San Pedro de Alcántara.

HAPPY READING!